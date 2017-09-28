NCK Tech Board Of Trustees – September 2017

The September meeting of the North Central Kansas Technical College Board of Trustees was held Monday night in the Severance Student Union Conference Room on campus.

College President Eric Burks announced NCK Tech as the No. 1 ranked two-year college in the nation in terms of job placement. The ranking is based upon 10 years of data reporting regarding job placement among 900 institutions.

Burks is currently working through the selection process for the Hansen Career Enhancement Scholarship.

”There were two Nursing students from Hays and one Digital Marketing student from Beloit who were recipients last year and will continue to receive support from the scholarship this year. We have four to five other students who will likely receive some type of award once we have reviewed their financials. This is a great program, but is very personal and time consuming to administer. We have made some changes to the process this year. It will need to be improved upon for next year, but it has been very rewarding, Burks said.

Burks also said NCK Tech has advertised and is currently screening candidates for the Marketing Director position.

“We have several quality applicants and hope to make a decision this week,” Burks said.

Dean of Administrative Services of Brandi Zimmer reported auditors were on campus Aug. 28 – Sept. 1. She said it went well, and they received the least number of findings since she has been at the college. Zimmer then discussed work being done on their transcript records and submitting them for the Kansas Post-secondary Database. She said paper and microfilm transcripts from years ago are now stored and accessible via software which offers off-site digital storage and ease of use moving forward.

Financial aid disbursements took place on Friday, September 22. The college received about $2.3 million in aid for student accounts. Of which, $900,000 was refunded back to students.

Zimmer also said the college began offering recycling with their trash collection in mid-September. She has discussed the process of recycling with faculty and staff.

Dean of Instructional Services Corey Isbell said part of their recent focus has been on student retention. As such, he plans to present a monthly retention report as they continue to focus on intervening early to help students who need it.

In discussing the Aspire 2022 program, Isbell has also been working to help increase the number of faculty who earn academic and/or industry credentials. He reported that 42 of 56 full time faculty have earned the proper credentials which is a 75 percent rate. He said this large jump was due to the hard-work of several faculty members who attained the required degree.

He also discussed professional development and training opportunities which are available. Finally, Isabel said they held a team work day on campus September 18. The day was spent going over assessment and institutional improvements in line with the Aspire 2022 criterion.

Dean of Student Services Angel Prescott said that NCK Tech attended the Kansas State Fair from September 8-17. The admissions team was present every day. Instructors and students from several departments attended on select days. She also said overall recruiting efforts are in full swing.

She said both campuses participated in the annual Foundation Scholarship Reception. At the reception, 55 students were collectively recognized for 30 different Foundation Scholarships totaling $75,000. Title IX training has been completed on both campuses. Prescott also reported a total of 109 students taking 192 online courses through NCK Tech.

The October NCK Board of Directors meeting is scheduled to take place on the Hays Campus. The Board typically meets every fourth Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m.