Lincoln County Commissioners – September 18, 2017

The regular meeting of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners was held in the commission meeting room of courthouse Monday, September 18, 2017. Chairman Al Joe Wallace called the meeting to order at 8:00 a.m. with Vice-Chairman Terry Finch and Member Alexis Pflugh present. County Clerk Dawn Harlow was in attendance.

Others present for portions of the meeting: David Dohe, Norman Mannel, Debora Zachgo, Michel O’Hare, Mike Weigel, Howard Wehrman, Bob Crangle and Steve Schneider.

Emergency Manager David Dohe requested that the board determine how to handle future deployment requests from the State for his department. After discussion, the board determined that Dohe should contact the chairman for approval when requested to deploy within the State of Kansas, and that a commission meeting should be held for approval to deploy outside of the State of Kansas, noting that a special meeting could be called for such request by contacting the County Clerk, who will contact board members.

Alexis Pflugh moved to approve and adopt the minutes of the September 11, 2017 regular meeting as presented, seconded by Terry Finch. Motion carried.

The board received the following correspondence: Land Home Title bill for professional services provided the Public Building Commission for the 2016 bond refinance, bill from Direct Supply for Lincoln Park Manor and a letter from Cindy Nelson regarding the Silver Haired Legislature.

Human Resource Officer Debora Zachgo reported that she had attended the State health insurance meeting and provided open enrollment booklets for the board to review. Zachgo provided employee’s share of premiums based upon 10% contribution without the discount, and requested that the board determine the 2018 contribution cost to employees prior to the October 9 training date. The board made no decision this date.

Director of Public Works Michel O’Hare with Human Resource Officer Debora Zachgo requested an executive session to discuss personnel. Al Joe Wallace moved to recess into executive session for five minutes from 9:03 a.m. – 9:08 a.m. for the purpose of discussing the following subjects: an employee’s request for Family Medical Leave Act, pursuant to K.S.A. 75-4319 (b)(1) for the purpose of discussing personnel matters of non-elected personnel with Human Resource Officer Zachgo, Director of Public Works O’Hare and County Clerk Harlow present, seconded by Alexis Pflugh. Motion carried.

The chairman reconvened the meeting to regular session at 9:08 a.m.

Terry Finch moved to make an exception to the Family Medical Leave Act policy to allow an employee to utilize FMLA to care for a family member, seconded by Alexis Pflugh. Motion carried.

Director of Public Works O’Hare reported on the following highway department topics: Cedron Township drainage replacement project; company that we purchased tankers from for the Cedron Township project offered $4,900 for our tanker; KDOT will be opening applications for High Risk Rural roads signage program and would like to apply for signage of the gravel road non-FAS minor collector routes to the program; KDOT has agreed to sell excess millings at a cost of $8 per ton and is willing to sell 50% of the stock pile within the County, we would be responsible for loading and hauling; crushed concrete has been used on a portion of Jaguar Dr.; provided a bid for chemical stabilization application on N 120th Rd in Grant Township; Kirkham Michael is willing to contract engineer services based upon the needs of the county; and KDOT has approved placement of road signs on their stop signs, with the County installing the signs.

Clerk Harlow provided a status change for the board’s approval. Terry Finch moved to approve the status change for Stephen Weber from full-time truck driver to full-time equipment operator assigned to the bridge crew and to grant a $1.00 per hour salary increase for assignment to the bridge crew, effective August 26, 2017, seconded by Alexis Pflugh. Motion carried.

Sheriff Mike Weigel requested an executive session. Al Joe Wallace moved to recess into executive session for five minutes from 9:56 a.m. – 10:01 a.m. for the purpose of discussing the following subjects: inmate medical concerns, pursuant to K.S.A. 75-4319 (b)(5) for the purpose of matters relating to actions adversely or favorably affecting a person as a resident of a public institution with Sheriff Weigel and County Clerk Harlow present, seconded by Terry Finch. Motion carried.

The chairman reconvened the meeting to regular session at 10:01 a.m.

Steve Schneider with Attorney Robert Crangle inquired about a decision regarding his road complaint in Cedron Township.

Alexis Pflugh moved to request county counsel at earliest convenience to set up an appointment with Mr. Crangle and Mr. Schneider, with the commissioners, seconded by Terry Finch. Motion carried. Alexis Pflugh moved to add items to the county website including the agenda and district maps, for the schools and commission, seconded by

Terry Finch. Motion carried. Alexis Pflugh moved to cut off agenda scheduling at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday’s weekly, seconded by Terry Finch. Motion carried. Alexis Pflugh moved to accept the bid to contract the engineer for the highway department with Kirkham Michael at approximately $2,700 for the remainder of the year to be funded through the highway department contractual budget currently standing at $94,000 plus for the remainder of the year. Motion died from a lack of a second. Alexis Pflugh moved to solicit bids from companies to perform the audit for the current year and budget preparation in 2018. Motion died for a lack of a second. Alexis Pflugh moved to conduct county job performance appraisals on a yearly basis to better assess the needs of Lincoln County as an employer. Motion died for a lack of a second.

With no further business to come before the board the chairman adjourned the meeting at 10:15 a.m. until 8:00 a.m. Monday, September 25, 2017 in the commission meeting room of the courthouse.