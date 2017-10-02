Norton Co Board of Commissioners

September 29, 2017

Commissioner Charles Posson called the meeting of the Norton Co Board of Commissioners to order at 9:00 AM on September 29, 2017 at the Commission Room. Attendance: Richard Thompson, Present: Charles Posson, Present: Thomas Brannan, Present.

September Vouchers and Payroll

The Norton County commission reviewed the vouchers and payroll for the month of September, 2017. The commission signed and approved the vouchers and payroll as submitted.

Road Department

Floyd Richard, Norton County Road Department was in to visit with the commission and explain a voucher to Graham County. Floyd stated that he was in the process of purchasing some new tires and found out that Graham County had some new radials that they were advertising for sale. Floyd stated that after contacting Graham County he could purchase the new tires from Graham County about $200 less than new price.

KCAMP

KCAMP annual questionnaire for renewal was presented to the commission for approval and initial. The questionnaire is required each year when getting the renewal or insurance quote. The form was approved and initialed by the Chairman.

Juvenile Services Quarterly report

The Kansas Department of Corrections – Division of Juvenile Services presented their FY 2017 Quarterly budget report for the Chairman to sign. Upon reviewing the financials Chairman Posson signed the report.

Norton County Health

Leslie Pfannenstiel, Norton County Health was in to deliver a department report. Leslie reported that flu immunizations season has begun. Also discussed was the immunizations for county employees and if the county wanted to sponsor employee immunizations. The commission approved the employee plan.

Leslie reported that she had a contractor look at the Health Department building for painting and repair of the drip edge and facia. Leslie stated that the estimate has not been returned to date.

Leslie spoke with the commission about a request to use the Health Department for the Ministerial Alliance meetings and assistance programs. Leslie stated that she feels the service would not interfere with their daily operations. The commission agreed to allow on a trial basis.

The recent blood draw attracted 126 individuals. Leslies stated that the clinic went very well.

Appraisal Office

Alan Hale and Mindy Harting with the Norton County Appraisal office were in to visit with the commission on a couple topics. Alan spoke with the commission about employees taking staggered lunch hours during the week. The commission stated that they did not have a problem with the staggering of the lunch hour.

Then the discussion was held about employees working a staggered schedule to work 8 hour days however using a shorter lunch hour and leaving work earlier in the day. Alan stated that the office would always be staffed from 8:00 am till 5:00 pm. The commission stated that they did not see a problem with this as long as the schedule was not abused. This will be a departmental decision.

GIS was the next discussion for the commission. Alan gave the commission a brief history of the GIS structure for Norton County. The system is very complex and difficult to operate. At this time the Appraisers office is the only department that administrates the GIS department for Norton County. Alan spoke with the commission about a proposal he has received from a firm to come in an manage the county GIS program which would include software and cleaning up our current system. The proposal fee would be within the same budget as approved currently for 2018 without additional funding required. The firm currently has contracts with several of the area counties and has a proven record for service and enhancements. The commission felt the discussion should be continued and welcomed a meeting with the firm at a later date.

Adjournment

There being no further business before the Board the meeting was adjourned until 10/10/2017. The commission minutes are not considered official until signed and approved by the commission and will remain a working document until approved.