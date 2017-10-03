Kansas Gas Prices Falling Slower That Normal For The Season

The Kansas average price at the pump continues its recent decline, falling another two cents this week to $2.34 a gallon. It is the fifth lowest state average in the country according AAA Kansas. Only Oklahoma, Missouri, Arkansas and Louisiana have less expensive gas.

“Our part of the country has enjoyed the lowest prices in the nation of late, but from a national perspective, we’re seeing the highest cost for gas as we head into October in the past two years,” said AAA Kansas spokesperson Shawn Steward. “We still expect to see our usual autumn drop in gas prices, but it looks like that is happening slower than normal, as oil refineries continue to recover and return to full operations after the recent hurricanes.”

“When fall arrives, motorists expect gas prices to be cheaper than they were in the summer. That’s just not the case this year. Back-to-back hurricanes packed a punch to Gulf Coast refineries’ gasoline production and inventory levels. As they play catch-up, gas prices are going to be higher than we’d like to see,” Steward said.