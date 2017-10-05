10th Republican Candidate Enters Governor’s Race

By
Chad Hallack
-

A former Kansas lawmaker, who helped establish a non-profit leadership center, is running for the Republican nomination for governor next year.

Former state Rep. Ed O’Malley announced Wednesday that he will launch his campaign with a seven-city tour. The first stop is in Kansas City, and O’Malley will visit Beloit next Thursday, October 12 at NCK Tech beginning at 7:30 a.m.

O’Malley has been president and CEO of the Kansas Leadership Center in Wichita for 10 years. He represented a Johnson County district in the House from 2003 through 2006.

He is the 10th announced Republican candidate. The GOP field also includes Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer, Secretary of State Kris Kobach and Insurance Commissioner Ken Selzer.

 

SHARE
Previous articleMCHHS Auxiliary Holds October Meeting
Chad Hallack
Now in his third year as News Director at KD-Country 94 and Z-96.3 The Lake, Chad is a jack of not all, but many trades. He spent previous years of his working life in hotel management, event planning, security, the aviation industry, staff writing for a newspaper, and as a small business owner. He began doing play-by-play of high school sports for KDNS and KZDY in 2009 and came to work full time for the stations in July of 2015. He is the father of an eight year old daughter who enjoys spending his free time with her, his very significant other and her children. His favorite activities include attending live music and sporting events as well as being a singer/songwriter. A natural conversationalist, he also enjoys a good discussion/debate on a myriad of topics from current events and politics to sports and philosophy. He resides in Beloit with his daughter and continues to write sports and meeting stories for the local newspaper.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR