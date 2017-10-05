Arrest Made; Suspect Sought In Rash Of Area Vehicle Thefts

A Topeka teenager is in custody, and another suspect has fled authorities in connection with a rash of vehicle thefts in northeast Kansas, including Marshall and Nemaha counties.

Shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nemaha County picked up pursuit from Marshall County authorities near the county line with a stolen pickup from Cuba, Kansas. Proceeding south on B Road, they went into a field at 132nd Road, unable to travel further. Two suspects fled the scene on foot, and 17 year old Gary N. Roose of Topeka was arrested. Another individual did escape.

That may be tied to another pickup reported stolen from Centralia shortly after 5 a.m. this morning from 518 Commercial Street. That is a 2014 Ford F-250 diesel, grey in color, with a fuel barrel and tools in the back, and may have a firearm in the cab. Authorities are seeking that vehicle at this time.

Last evening another pickup was reported stolen from 216 N 124th Road near Baileyville, described as a dark blue 2014 Dodge Ram dually, with Hydra bed and lots of lights.

Earlier this week, on Monday sometime between 4 and 7 p.m., a red 2013 Chevy Silverado 2500 was taken from a location a mile south and three quarter west of Baileyville. A Chevy Impala stolen out of Topeka was found at that location, with a stolen tag inside from Washington County.

The Marshall County Sheriff received a report Sunday of a 2004 Ford F-150 Supercab taken sometime Sunday afternoon from where it was parked in a field on Limestone between 27th and 28th Roads. There was also a theft of tools at a residence across the road from that location.

The investigation, and pursuit of a second individual in connection with these cases is ongoing, and you are asked to remain aware, and not leave keys in unattended vehicles. Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.