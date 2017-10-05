Homecoming Set For Washington County & Hanover High Schools Friday

Washington County entertains Centralia Friday for Homecoming. A prep rally will be hold downtown at 2:00 p.m. Friday. The game will be broadcast live on FM 95.5 KNDY.

Homecoming queen candidates are Holly Delay, Lauryn Tegethoff and Lauren Wyatt. King candidates are Riley Moore, Scuyler Zenger and Garrett Cudney.

Hanover will host Blue Valley-Randolph for Homecoming on Friday. A parade is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Friday. Crowning of Homecoming Royalty will take place at 6:00 p.m.

Homecoming queen candidates are Bailey Liby, Tasha Bruna and Claire Zarybnicky. King candidates are Ryan Luppen, Carlos Emanuel and Brennan Zabokrtsky.