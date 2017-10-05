Injury Accidents Reported On Nebraska Roadways

An injury accident was reported Saturday night in Gage County. Shortly after 3 a.m., Dakotah Houseman, 23, of Wymore lost control avoiding a deer on B Line Road, east of Blue Springs. His cycle left the roadway, struck a culvert, and went airborne. An unidentified female passenger was taken to Beatrice hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Another injury accident was reported late Friday night west of Beatrice, at Nebraska Highway 4 and West Juniper Road. Daniel Shibley, age 24, of Lincoln lost control, went off the road, and the vehicle turned on its side. Kendra Barnts, age 20, of Fairbury, a passenger, was taken to a Lincoln hospital with non-life threatening injuries.