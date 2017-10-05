Marci Penner To Present Kansas Travel Showcase Friday

Kansas explorer extraordinaire Marci Penner will present a Kansas travel showcase, and will be signing her Kansas Guidebook Two this Friday evening in Waterville.

She and her late father had established the Kansas Sampler Foundation some years ago, with the release of the first Kansas Guidebook. Over the years Penner has remained a tireless promoter of all things rural in Kansas. She and Wendi Rowe visited all 600+ incorporated cities in Kansas compiling the recent update. Local tourist attractions, and out of the way places are prominently featured.

The book is available at the Marysville Chamber of Commerce office, and will be available Friday evening in Waterville.