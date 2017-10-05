MCHHS Auxiliary Holds October Meeting

The Mitchell County Hospital Auxiliary held their bi-annual meeting at Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems on Monday. A luncheon was served at 11 a.m., and the business meeting was conducted following the meal.

Solomon Valley Transportation Transit Manager Tammy Kimminau made a presentation on SVT and thanked the auxiliary for their continuing annual donation of $2,500.

She also discussed the Kansas Rides 81 Connection which SVT is working with to provide more transportation opportunities. The 81 Connection goes from Belleville to Salina and back daily. SVT also travels to Salina and various other places throughout the state. However, SVT riders can meet up with the 81 Connection at the Hwy. 24/Hwy. 81 junction.

Kimminau also announced that SVT is currently holding a fundraiser with the raffle of a handmade quilt. The intricate piece was created by Lorena Kimminau in Welsh Beauty design and measures 97×82 inches. The quilt will be on display in Jewell, Osborne and Mitchell Counties over the next several weeks.

Tickets are one for $5 or three for $10, and a winner will be announced on November 20 at MCHHS. SVT will also hold a bake sale that day as well. For more information on this and all of SVT’s services, you may contact them at 534-2395.

The minutes of the April 2017 meeting were read and approved. Followed by the report from Treasurer Vergeline Holdren which showed $43,092 in total auxiliary funds.

The group also discussed the Economy Shop, which is an auxiliary endeavor for fundraising in the form of a thrift store in the upstairs section of the Municipal Building in downtown Beloit. It was reported to have made about $20,000 this year so far. The auxiliary also operates the hospital gift shop and reported taking in about $6,000 since January.

Sharon Bean, Activities Director at the Resident Care Facility, thanked the auxiliary for their monthly gift of $200. She explained how that money is used to provide treats and special events to the residents for which they are greatly appreciative. She was clearly moved by her appreciation, and that of the residents, for the things they are able to enjoy thanks to the auxiliary’s assistance.She also expressed her satisfaction with the number of people who are willing to come in from outside to provide entertainment and other special presentations. Particularly those involving children, which are a big hit with the residents.

Board President Vickie Mears discussed the Doll Clinic they put on for kindergarten and first grade students in the fall. Participating schools include Sylvan-Lucas, Southern Cloud, St. John’s, Tipton, Beloit and Lakeside. The students receive a surgical mask and cap and get to visit the emergency room. They are given an armband ID for their dolls. This is used as a teaching tool to help them understand what the armbands are for which patients wear at the hospital. They also get to apply a band-aid to their dolls before taking an ambulance ride. The EMS personnel use this opportunity to explain when it is appropriate to call 911 and when it is not.

The group the discussed the hospital’s infant warmer, which the auxiliary purchased, that has been in use at the hospital since June. Another unit has been requested. The cost is $15,000. It was moved and approved to purchase a second warmer from auxiliary funds.

The Mitchell County Regional Medical Foundation has been approached by the MCHHS Endowment, and any gifts given to the foundation will be matched by the Endowment.

In other business, the membership moved to donate up to $250, as needed, for the Thanksgiving meal at the resident care center. Other annual projects including sleep sacks, which are distributed in the hospital and to home health patients for babies.

Nominations and the election of officers were then held with no changes made. Vickie Mears will continue to serve as President. Shirley Conley, Vice President. Sharon Jordon, Secretary, and Vergeline Holdren Treasurer.

The next Mitchell County Hospital Auxiliary meeting is scheduled for April 2, 2018. The bi-annual meetings are typically help on the first Monday of April and October.