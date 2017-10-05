Twin Valley League Volleyball Report – Week 6 – 10/4/17

By
Derek Nester
-
Team League Overall
Valley Heights 9-1 19-8
Centralia 9-1 28-1
Frankfort 9-2 19-9
Hanover 9-2 23-8
Washington County 7-3 17-10
Blue Valley 6-5 12-14
Axtell 6-6 13-16
Linn 6-6 12-17
Clifton-Clyde 5-7 12-14
Troy 2-8 4-16
Doniphan West 2-8 3-20
Wetmore 1-11 4-24
Onaga 0-11 2-23

 

Scores from October 3, 2017
**Axtell def Troy 25-21, 25-22
Axtell def Wetmore 25-15, 25-17
**Wetmore def Troy 25-18, 15-25, 26-24
Hanover def Valley Heights 18-25, 25-17, 25-22
**Valley Heights def Washington County 28-26, 25-15
**Washington County def Hanover 25-22, 23-25, 25-17
Centralia def Clifton-Clyde 25-4, 25-6
Frankfort def Clifton-Clyde 25-18, 25-20
Centralia def Frankfort 26-24, 25-23
**Centralia def Frankfort 25-19, 25-22
**Linn def Doniphan West 25-11, 25-17
Linn def Blue Valley 23-25, 25-18, 25-18
Linn def Onaga 25-6, 25-12
**Blue Valley def Doniphan West 25-9, 25-10
Blue Valley def Onaga 25-13, 25-19
**Onaga def Doniphan West 27-25, 17-25, 25-21
**denotes multiple league matches

TOURNEY RESULTS

Saturday, September 30

Onaga Tournament
Frankfort def Blue Valley 25-12, 25-10
Frankfort def Onaga 25-20, 25-16
Frankfort def Wabaunsee 25-1, 25-7
Frankfort def Wetmore 25-7, 25-10
Wabaunsee def Blue Valley 25-22, 25-15
Wabaunsee def Wetmore 25-13, 25-19
***Wabaunsee def Frankfort 2 25-8, 25-14
Wabaunsee def Onaga 25-7, 25-16
Blue Valley def Onaga 26-24, 25-16
***Blue Valley def Frankfort 2 25-23, 25-16
Blue Valley def Wetmore 23-25, 25-16, 25-19
Onaga def Wetmore 25-17, 25-14
***Wetmore def Frankfort 2 25-17, 25-14
***Frankfort 2 def Onaga 25-12, 11-25, 25-23
***opponent sub-varsity/does not count toward overall record
1st Place – Frankfort
2nd Place – Wabaunsee
3rd Place – Blue Valley
4th Place – Onaga
5th Place – Wetmore
6th Place – Frankfort 2

Rock Hills Tournament
Clifton-Clyde def Lincoln 25-16, 25-19
Thunder Ridge def Clifton-Clyde 25-16, 26-28, 25-7
Clifton-Clyde def Osborne 25-23, 25-19
Semi-Finals
St. Johns-Beloit/Tipton def C Clyde 25-21, 22-25, 25-19
Consolation
Clifton-Clyde def Logan 18-25, 26-24, 31-29

Clifton-Clyde – 3rd

Valley Falls Tournament
Centralia def McLouth 25-5, 25-14
Centralia def Maur Hill/Mt Academy 25-7, 25-13
Centralia def Jackson Heights 25-17, 25-11
Maranatha Academy def Axtell 25-14, 25-18
Valley Falls def Axtell 25-16 23-25, 25-14
Oskaloosa def Axtell 25-15, 18-25, 25-20
Semi-Finals
Centralia def Maranatha 30-28, 25-21
Finals
Centralia def Valley Falls 25-23, 25-8
Consolation Bracket
Axtell def Jackson Heights 25-19, 25-16
5th Place Match
Oskaloosa def Axtell 25-11, 25-13

1st – Centralia
2nd – Valley Falls
6th – Axtell

Concordia Tournament
Washington County def Riley County 25-23, 23-25, 25-20
Minneapolis def Washington County 26-28, 25-15, 25-13
Beloit def Washington County 25-6, 25-11
Clay Center def Washington County 26-24, 25-14

Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communication. After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations. In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 70 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing.

