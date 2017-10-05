Twin Valley League Volleyball Report – Week 6 – 10/4/17

|Team
|League
|Overall
|Valley Heights
|9-1
|19-8
|Centralia
|9-1
|28-1
|Frankfort
|9-2
|19-9
|Hanover
|9-2
|23-8
|Washington County
|7-3
|17-10
|Blue Valley
|6-5
|12-14
|Axtell
|6-6
|13-16
|Linn
|6-6
|12-17
|Clifton-Clyde
|5-7
|12-14
|Troy
|2-8
|4-16
|Doniphan West
|2-8
|3-20
|Wetmore
|1-11
|4-24
|Onaga
|0-11
|2-23
Scores from October 3, 2017
**Axtell def Troy 25-21, 25-22
Axtell def Wetmore 25-15, 25-17
**Wetmore def Troy 25-18, 15-25, 26-24
Hanover def Valley Heights 18-25, 25-17, 25-22
**Valley Heights def Washington County 28-26, 25-15
**Washington County def Hanover 25-22, 23-25, 25-17
Centralia def Clifton-Clyde 25-4, 25-6
Frankfort def Clifton-Clyde 25-18, 25-20
Centralia def Frankfort 26-24, 25-23
**Centralia def Frankfort 25-19, 25-22
**Linn def Doniphan West 25-11, 25-17
Linn def Blue Valley 23-25, 25-18, 25-18
Linn def Onaga 25-6, 25-12
**Blue Valley def Doniphan West 25-9, 25-10
Blue Valley def Onaga 25-13, 25-19
**Onaga def Doniphan West 27-25, 17-25, 25-21
**denotes multiple league matches
TOURNEY RESULTS
Saturday, September 30
Onaga Tournament
Frankfort def Blue Valley 25-12, 25-10
Frankfort def Onaga 25-20, 25-16
Frankfort def Wabaunsee 25-1, 25-7
Frankfort def Wetmore 25-7, 25-10
Wabaunsee def Blue Valley 25-22, 25-15
Wabaunsee def Wetmore 25-13, 25-19
***Wabaunsee def Frankfort 2 25-8, 25-14
Wabaunsee def Onaga 25-7, 25-16
Blue Valley def Onaga 26-24, 25-16
***Blue Valley def Frankfort 2 25-23, 25-16
Blue Valley def Wetmore 23-25, 25-16, 25-19
Onaga def Wetmore 25-17, 25-14
***Wetmore def Frankfort 2 25-17, 25-14
***Frankfort 2 def Onaga 25-12, 11-25, 25-23
***opponent sub-varsity/does not count toward overall record
1st Place – Frankfort
2nd Place – Wabaunsee
3rd Place – Blue Valley
4th Place – Onaga
5th Place – Wetmore
6th Place – Frankfort 2
Rock Hills Tournament
Clifton-Clyde def Lincoln 25-16, 25-19
Thunder Ridge def Clifton-Clyde 25-16, 26-28, 25-7
Clifton-Clyde def Osborne 25-23, 25-19
Semi-Finals
St. Johns-Beloit/Tipton def C Clyde 25-21, 22-25, 25-19
Consolation
Clifton-Clyde def Logan 18-25, 26-24, 31-29
Clifton-Clyde – 3rd
Valley Falls Tournament
Centralia def McLouth 25-5, 25-14
Centralia def Maur Hill/Mt Academy 25-7, 25-13
Centralia def Jackson Heights 25-17, 25-11
Maranatha Academy def Axtell 25-14, 25-18
Valley Falls def Axtell 25-16 23-25, 25-14
Oskaloosa def Axtell 25-15, 18-25, 25-20
Semi-Finals
Centralia def Maranatha 30-28, 25-21
Finals
Centralia def Valley Falls 25-23, 25-8
Consolation Bracket
Axtell def Jackson Heights 25-19, 25-16
5th Place Match
Oskaloosa def Axtell 25-11, 25-13
1st – Centralia
2nd – Valley Falls
6th – Axtell
Concordia Tournament
Washington County def Riley County 25-23, 23-25, 25-20
Minneapolis def Washington County 26-28, 25-15, 25-13
Beloit def Washington County 25-6, 25-11
Clay Center def Washington County 26-24, 25-14