Journal of Proceedings for the Smith County Commissioners

September 25, 2017

The County Commissioners met in a regular session on September 25, 2017 in the County Commissioners’ Room. Present were Commissioners Tom James, Art Befort, and Roger Allen. Also present were Sharon Wolters, Clerk; and, Mitch Fritz, Road Supervisor.

James opened the meeting with prayer.

Commissioners approved the agenda for the September 25, 2017 meeting.

Commissioners approved, and signed the September 18, 2017 minutes.

Commissioners approved Voucher #35864-35923 from the following accounts:

General 13360.19

Road 71013.12

Noxious Weed 54.05

Health 2919.57

Appraiser 77.59

Landfill 15238.50

EMS 4341.54

Next Gen 911 4767.031

Motor Vehicle 160.47

TOTAL $ 111,932.06

Commissioners signed a letter requesting that the Drug and Alcohol Council use the guidelines set forth in resolution

05-13 in order to comply with a request made in the annual county audit.

Wolters provided an information e-mail from Thomson Reuters, on IT maintenance and protection.

Fritz discussed the following:

Fritz reported that the work at M Road south of Highway 36 was near completion. James discussed the blade district in Houston and Harlan Townships. Fritz reported that he had two other blade men work in the district last week. Fritz reported that water was hauled and applied to C Road. Commissioners indicated that they had positive feedback on the condition of the road after the work was completed. Fritz discussed ROW maintenance. Commissioner authorized Fritz to put an informational ad in the paper to update tax payers on the right-of-way policy for Smith County. Fritz discussed the bridge located on 265 Road and the cost of inspection. Fritz reported that Norm Bowers, Kansas Association of Counties Road Expert, will visit Smith County on October 13 to view the reclaimer. Fritz reported on reclaimer maintenance.

Dave Tucker joined the meeting.

Befort discussed wind row maintenance on dirt roads. Befort discussed maintenance completed on 145 Road between BB Lane and CC Road. Befort agreed to visit with the landowner to make sure the work done at this location is completed to the land owner’s satisfaction. James asked Fritz to focus on tree maintenance this week. Commissioners discussed hiring an additional blade man. Befort discussed asphalt that is available from a local land owner. Fritz reported on the calcium product used on the Bellaire Co-op entry. Fritz also reported on the use of the calcium at other test sites. Befort asked for an estimated date for work on the tube at Cedar City. Fritz indicated that they will be working in that area later this week if weather permits. Fritz reported on three tubes which were replaced or repaired last week.

James made a motion and it was seconded by Allen to remove the current burning ban (Resolution 17-11). Motion carried unanimously.

Allen made a motion and James seconded the motion to pass Resolution 17-12 authorizing a tax sale.

Befort made a motion to rescind Resolution 16-18 and it was seconded by James removing the fees for fingerprinting for county residence.

Chad Meyer joined the meeting. Fritz left the meeting.

Commissioners instructed Wolters to contact Jim Wagenblast to view and make an estimate for repair work needed at the courthouse.

Befort discussed service agreements for Smith County.

Dave Tucker, Landfill Supervisor, discussed the following:

Tucker provided information on recycles and the impact of the foreign market on recycling. Tucker reported that the tires for the landfill pick-up have arrived. Tucker reported that the shipment of Posi-Shell has arrived. Tucker asked about use of recycled paint. Wolters agreed to put on the County Clerk Facebook page. Tucker reported that he is scheduled to attend the Swana conference. Befort discussed information on a business from Jewell County that does electronic recycling. Befort agreed to coordinate a meeting with the City of Smith Center, Smith County and the recycling company. Befort discussed Saturday landfill hours. Befort discussed fuel costs for landfill fuel. Befort agreed to do some additional research and discuss it in the future.

Tucker left the meeting.

Meyer discussed the following:

Meyer reported that they did not get any bids for the shed for the mobile light tower. Befort indicated that he would like to consider another option before taking bids again. Meyer and Befort agreed to report back with more options in a few weeks. Meyer reported on conference and class attendance required for Emergency Management Certification.

Meyer left the meeting. Chris Jones joined the meeting.

Commissioners ask Tami Woods, County Drug Program Administrator, to answer some questions about the drug testing policies of the county. Woods joined the meeting and answered policy and cost of service questions. Woods left the meeting.

Jones discussed purchasing hand sprayers. Commissioners authorized Jones to purchase a hand sprayer. Jones left the meeting.

As there was no further business the meeting was adjourned.