Freeze Warning; Frost Advisory Issued For The Listening Area

By
Derek Nester
-

The National Weather Service today issued a Frost Advisory from midnight tonight until 10 a.m. Wednesday for those in Marshall and Riley counties in Kansas, and Pawnee county in Nebraska.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for Washington county in Kansas, as well as Johnson and Gage counties in Nebraska from midnight tonight until 10 a.m. Wednesday.

A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. Any vegetables still growing should be harvested and outdoor plants brought inside or covered up.

Derek Nester
