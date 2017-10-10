Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 10/9/17

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular adjourned session with Robert S. Connell, Chairman, Lynn Feldhausen and David E. Baier members and Sonya L. Stohs, County Clerk present.

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

The minutes and agenda were approved as presented upon a motion by David E. Baier seconded by Lynn Feldhausen. Unanimous.

Register of Deeds Martha Roesch met with the Board to ask to make a 2002 Dell computer and 1999 Fujitsu scanner surplus. David E. Baier moved, seconded by Robert S. Connell to approve making the 2002 Dell computer and 1999 Fujitsu Scanner surplus. Unanimous.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Steven A. Kraushaar, Attorney, Marysville, KS

for contract attorney fee

$2,350.00-General (District Court) fund-P.O. # 5420

Meghan K. Voracek, Attorney, Seneca, KS

for contract attorney fee

$1,900.00-General (District Court) fund-P.O. # 5419

KIPHS, Inc., Wichita, KS

for maintenance for 2018

$3,199.30-Emergency Preparedness fund-P.O. # 5426

Dane’s Automotive, Waterville, KS

for repairs

$622.61-General (Sheriff) fund-P.O. # 5447

Sanofi Pasteur, Inc., Chicago, IL

for private vaccine

$6,933.44-Health fund-P.O. # 5427

KaComm, Manhattan, KS

for vehicle equipment

$3,976.20-Sheriff Reserve fund-P.O. # 5448

Merck, Carol Stream, IL

for private vaccine

$2,549.28-Health fund-P.O. # 5425

Glaxo Smith Kline, Atlanta, GA

for private vaccine

$8,445.35-Health fund-P.O. # 5424

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Larry Polson met with the Board.

Foley Tractor representative Nick Stringer, Berry Tractor representative Ron Karn, and Murphy Tractor representative Lance Jones met with the Board to be present for the motor grader bid opening.

Berry Tractor, Topeka, KS

2017 G655-6 Komatsu motor grader-$238,000.00

No bid on 2010 CAT 12M trade in

7 year/7000 hours guaranteed trade value $75,000.00 on new purchase

Foley Equipment Co., Topeka, KS

2017 Caterpillar 12M3 motor grader $275,658.00

If county buys a Cat grader, trade-in grader’s buyback will increase to

$130,000.00; if county buys non-Cat machine buyback stays at $120,000.00

7 year/7000 hours guaranteed trade value $120,000 on new purchase

2016 Caterpillar 12M3X motor grader; Demo model with 70 hrs. $264,004.00

If county buys a Cat grader, trade-in grader’s buyback will increase to

$130,000.00; if county buys non-Cat machine buyback stays at $120,000.00

7 year/7000 hours guaranteed trade value $120,000 on new purchase

Murphy Tractor and Equipment, Topeka, KS

2017 John Deere 670G motor grader with standard controls $269,000.00

No bid on 2010 CAT 12M trade in

5 year/5000 hours guaranteed trade value $126,550.00 on new purchase

2017 John Deere 670g motor grader with joystick controls $285,000.00

No bid on 2010 CAT 12M trade in

5 year/5000 hours guaranteed trade value $157,850.00 on new purchase

The Board made no decision and asked that Public Works Administrator Mike Craig put together a spreadsheet to breakdown the bids.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

National Sign Co., Ottawa, KS

for 50-10 ft. 3# sign posts

$1,274.00-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108724

Newman Signs, Inc., Jamestown, ND

for sign letters and brackets

$1,401.60-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108725

Seneca Ready Mix, Inc., Seneca, KS

for concrete and delivery

$3,524.50-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108723

Matheson TriGas, Inc., Dallas, TX

for welding supplies

$646.94-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108719

M & R Auto Parts, Frankfort, KS

for hydraulic hose and fittings

$522.94-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108721

Hotsy Equipment Co., Lincoln, NE

for re-conditioned hot water pressure washer and accessories

$2,820.00-Solid Waste fund-P.O. # 108717

Hotsy Equipment., Lincoln, NE

for re-conditioned hot water pressure washer

$2,700.00-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108718

Moore Equipment Co., Chillicothe, MO

for CV drive shaft

$833.70-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108722

JD Construction, Inc., Marysville, KS

for replacement of metal roof on Public Works Shop

$15,770.00-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108716

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig presented the following bids for spray insulation for 6,840 square foot of roof at the Marysville Shop.

Critchfield Spray Foam, Waterville, KS-$1.30 a square foot

Legacy, Marysville, KS-$1.10 a square foot

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to approve the low bid from Legacy, Marysville, KS in the amount of $1.10 a square foot. Unanimous.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig discussed with the Board to have the Courthouse elevator inspected. Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve having Kone Elevators and Escalators, Kansas City inspect the Courthouse elevator $1,845.00. Unanimous.

Lynn Feldhausen moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the Home Sewer bills and pay them from the appropriate funds available. Unanimous.

Agency on Aging Director Patrick O’Neil met with the Board to discuss putting two vehicles into the KDOT grant for 2018 with a possible County match of $16,800.00 and asked them to put $1,243.00 into the Regional Mobility project. The Board agreed to ask for two vehicles in the KDOT grant. They did not approve putting money into the Regional Mobility project.

The Law Company, Inc., President Dennis Kerschen met with the Board to give a presentation on possibly being a contractor/construction manager on the Law Enforcement Center possible expansion/remodel.

Prohaska & Associates Don Prohaska, William R. Huey III, Curtis A. Field met with the Board to give a presentation on possibly being a contractor/construction manager on the Law Enforcement Center possible expansion/remodel.

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to approve the vouchers, as presented, and issue warrants from the respective funds. Unanimous.

David E. Baier left the meeting at 12:15 p.m.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to approve the following purchase orders. Motion carried.

Rock Township, Frankfort, KS

for windfarm payment

$5,000.00-General (Commissioner) fund-P.O. # 5453

Guittard Township, Beattie, KS

for windfarm payment

$10,000.00-General (Commissioner) fund-P.O. # 5452

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to adjourn at 12:40 p.m. Motion carried. The next schedule meeting will be Monday, October 16, 2017 starting at 8:30 a.m.