Marysville City Council Meeting Notes – 10/9/17

The Marysville City Council met Monday, and denied a request from Sunflower Credit Union to make the alley in the 400 block south of Broadway a one-way avenue eastbound, in order to accommodate additional traffic with construction of a new banking facility proposed on the northeast corner of the property. The site plan was approved by Planning and Zoning, contingent upon council approval of the change.

The meeting opened with Shane Edwards requesting during public comments that the alleyway remain open to two-way traffic. His home is on the southeast corner of the block. The architect and engineer highlighted concerns with a gas line at the west end of the block, which would prohibit widening the roadway. Council member Gross indicated that she had spoken with adjacent residents, who were against the proposal. Sunflower officials had reportedly received a different response when they had called. Todd Frye expressed concern with setting a precedent for similar requests. A motion to limit traffic in the alley one way, eastbound was defeated 2-5.

A lengthy discussion then followed a request that the city replace the alley with new concrete, at a cost of $33,000. Vicky Gross was not in favor of tearing out existing concrete, and consensus was not to fund more than on half the cost, as was done recently with improvements at JB Wash. Further debate on the matter resulted in a 3-4 no vote on the request. It was suggested that Kansas Gas Service be contacted to consider moving the gas main at the west end of the block, which could allow the alleyway be widened.

In other business, an alley in block 11, near the rail yard at Fifth and May was vacated by unanimous vote, after a request by Terry and Karen Hughes, who are purchasing the property, and plan to improve it as a dedicated green space. Marshall County Partnership for Growth opted to sell the property, which they initially hoped to develop for housing, after no developers showed interest.

The City Administrator presented a five-year vehicle replacement schedule which was discussed. Austin St. John reported lower general expenses in August, from a year ago. Increases were noted in the water and sewer funds, and approximately $1.1 million remains in the sales tax fund, with city match for U.S. Highway 36 overlay, airport improvements, and crosswalk work near the Junior/Senior High yet to be accounted for this year.

No action was taken on the matter of raising fees for opening graves at the city cemetery, which have not changed since 2006. Cemetery and Airport Committee will return with a recommendation. An estimate of $3,500 for electrical improvements to add Christmas lighting on the Koester Block was approved, with staff and volunteers to complete the work.

Committee appointments were approved as presented by the mayor, with Mary Feldhausen, Brian Fragel, Mandy Keller, and Nic Stoll reappointed to three year terms on the Convention and Tourism Board. Anthony Ring will replace Willa Griswold on the Library Board for a four-year term. Kevin Throm will assume chair of the Planning Commission, with a three year third term appointment, and Phil Bruna was approved for a three-year second term.