Journal of Proceedings for the Smith County Commissioners

October 2, 2017

The County Commissioners met in a regular session on October 2, 2017 in the County Commissioners’ Room. Present were Commissioners Tom James, Art Befort, and Roger Allen. Also present were Sharon Wolters, Clerk; and, Mitch Fritz, Road Supervisor.

Commissioners waived the reading of the minutes until after two executive sessions and agreed to begin the regular session early at 8:00 a.m.

A motion was made by Allen and seconded by Befort to convene in executive session to discuss non-elected personnel from 8:00 a.m. until 8:10 a.m. Regular session reconvened at 8:10 a.m. No action was taken.

A motion was made by Allen and seconded by Befort to convene in executive session to complete a personnel review from 8:15 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. Regular session reconvened at 8:30 a.m. Commissioners instructed Wolters to increase the pay of the Road Department mechanic by $.25 per hour and will review the position again in 90 days.

James opened the meeting with prayer.

Commissioners approved the agenda for the October 2, 2017 meeting.

Commissioners approved, and signed the September 25, 2017 minutes.

Commissioners approved Payroll #20 for $98,155.88.

Vicky and Chuck Rader joined the meeting and discussed tube maintenance in the unincorporated City of Harlan. Commissioners agreed to attempt to clear the current tubes or culverts or replace them if necessary. Raders left the meeting.

Eastes joined the meeting.

Fritz discussed the following:

James discussed a complaint concerning tire damage on C Road. James discussed tire damage complaint for180 Road maintenance. James discussed dirt road condition after recent rain. James indicated that rock and gravel roads take priority over dirt roads when moisture is present. Fritz indicated that dirt road maintenance will be considered after the rock and gravel roads have been maintained. Befort discussed AA & 30 Roads maintenance. Befort asked about maintenance at the entrance of the cemetery located at this intersection. Befort discussed the Bellaire Co-op entrance on V Road. Befort also discussed drainage at this location. Befort discussed 140 Road maintenance. Befort indicated that he believes the serrated bits on the maintainers seem to be a good choice to create a better surface. Fritz reported that he agrees and would like to see the road department use them more often. Befort asked about the request to close W Road between 110 & 120 Roads. Befort asked about having Norm Bowers view this location for an additional opinion. Fritz discussed using a double door commercial container instead of putting a car port on the courthouse lawn. Befort reported that the current container the road department has is large enough to store the mobile light bars. Commissioners agreed that no additional building is needed at this time. Befort asked about the road located on the hospital property. Fritz reported that the architect agreed to care for the road after it was built. Commissioners agreed to discuss the agreement with the hospital board. Befort discussed Fritz attending the Fundamentals of Leadership Conference on October 18. Fritz agreed to attend. Befort discussed AA & 140 Roads sign maintenance. James asked about Taylor Lyon’s driveway request. Fritz reported that the engineer should be here later this week to evaluate the water flow at this location. Initial _____ _____ _____

Held October 2, 2017

James asked about the mower damaged in the recent accident. Fritz reported that John Deere has viewed the mower. Actual damage estimates are not done at this time. Fritz reported on tree maintenance on M Road. Fritz reported that they have started N Road tree maintenance. Fritz also discussed road maintenance on M Road south of Highway 36. Fritz reviewed the rock maintenance scheduled for this week. Rock maintenance for 120 Road between V & W Roads is planned for later this week.

Fritz left the meeting.

Eastes discussed the following:

Eastes presented the statistical report for September. EMS received 56 calls in September. James asked Eastes to review the medical supplies purchased for 2017. Eastes reported that the final fire claim was received in 2017 and extended the budget to purchase replacement supplies after the fire. Allen discussed the ambulance replacement. James also discussed Gaylord Fire purchasing the used ambulance from Smith County. Eastes reported that he has not received any request to purchase the vehicle. Eastes discussed using an employee for light duty to assist in training other employees. Eastes reviewed the policy for EMS insurance coverage. Commissioners instructed Eastes to send all insurance coverage questions to the commissioners. Eastes discussed a request that he received from a collection agency to do business with EMS. Eastes reported on the current collection service. No change was made to current collection procedures

Eastes left the meeting.

Norma Conaway joined the meeting and discussed maintenance on I Road ½ mile north of Athol. Fritz joined the meeting. Fritz asked about preferences for surface material. Conaway indicated that she thought the same green rock as is currently on the road would be fine. Fritz agreed to rock at this location within next 6 weeks.

Dave Tucker joined the meeting and discussed a grant opportunity for recycling. Tucker also provided a copy of a request from KDHE to update the Smith County Operating Plan for the landfill. Tucker left the meeting.

Fritz discussed the following:

Commissioners discussed additional tree maintenance suggestions for this week. Fritz discussed work completed on Y Road between 80 & 90 Roads. James asked about additional projects scheduled at this time. Fritz discussed a bridge on D Road north of Hwy. 9. Fritz reviewed the present position of Smith County concerning the workman’s compensation plan. Befort asked about completing a gravel project on T Road. Commissioners asked about Road Work Permit #1. Commissioners agreed to extend the permit until further notice. Wolters agreed to contact the Heartland Foundation to confirm the extension. Befort discussed use of the crushed concrete at various locations in the county. Commissioners agreed that most locations where crushed concrete has been tested have successfully repaired the road.

Fritz left the meeting.

Laura Hageman, Health Nurse, joined the meeting and discussed the following:

Hageman reported on meetings coming up. Meetings include LEPC and ICS402 training. Hageman asked about the used TV from the health department. Commissioners agreed to accept bids for the TV until October 23, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. Hageman reported that she will be on leave for a week and will plan to return on October 16. Hageman discussed flu and pneumonia vaccines which will be held on October 30, at the courthouse for county employees. Hageman discussed the Health Fair to be held November 4, 2017 at the Smith Center High School. Hageman asked the commissioners about purchasing t-shirts for the Health Dept. staff. Befort indicated that he feels it is a positive image for the department employees. Commissioners agreed to allow Hageman to purchase t-shirts for the event.

Hageman left the meeting. Initials _____ _____ _____

Held October 2, 2017

Wolters asked the commissioners about an exception to the NRP rebate program refunds for Judy Bates. Wolters reviewed the situation. Commissioners agreed to make a single exception to refunding for Bates because her escrow was being withheld from her paycheck and due to FMLA leave she received no pay from the county which created a past due status of which Bates was unaware. Commissioners asked Wolters to inform the treasurer of this single exception to the policy.

Befort reported that Jim Kirschner has been repairing the courthouse clock. Befort reported on additional plans to make other repairs to the clock. Commissioners wished to express their appreciation to Kirschner for the work.

Commissioners discussed regular courthouse maintenance and the responsibility for completing maintenance. Wolters reported that the county does not have a maintenance person, but the custodian is willing to do any maintenance that is within her abilities. Commissioners asked Wolters to send each courthouse office a maintenance request in order to evaluate the need for courthouse repairs. Wolters agreed to send the requests. Wolters discussed the repairs needed on the meeting room windows. Commissioners agreed to ask Marv Gillen to add the courthouse job to his list of repair jobs and agreed to address wall repairs in the meeting room after the windows have been caulked.

Allen made a motion and it was seconded by James to pass a Proclamation declaring the month of October, 2017 as Down Syndrome Awareness Month throughout the county and encourage all of Smith County to work together to promote awareness of Down syndrome and to celebrate the accomplishments of individuals and their families. Motion carried unanimously.

After some discussion, the commissioners requested that Wolters notify EMC Insurance agent and KCAMP Insurance agent that the time of liability and property insurance presentations will be moved to 11:00 a.m. on October, 30, 2017. Wolters agreed to notify the two agents.

As there was no further business the meeting was adjourned.