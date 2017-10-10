Washington County Advance Voting Begins Oct. 18th

Advance voting begins October 18, for the 2017 City School General Election.

Voters may cast their votes in the Washington county Courthouse during Courthouse hours of 8 A.M. to 5 P.M. Monday through Friday. The final day for advance voting in the County Clerk’s office is Noon on November 6. The final day you can apply for mailed advance ballots for the general will be November 3, 2017.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 7, 2017 from 7:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M. If you have any questions regarding your polling location, please call the County Clerk’s office at 785-325-2974.

Don’t forget , you need your picture ID to vote.