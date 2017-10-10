Washington County Commission Meeting Minutes – 10/9/17

The Board of Washington County Commission met in regular session on Monday October 9, 2017 in the commission room at the Washington County Courthouse. Members present: Tim Mueller, 1st District Commissioner, David Willbrant, 2nd District Commissioner was absent, Gary Ouellette, 3rd District Commissioner, Diana Svanda, County Clerk to record minutes.

Consent Agenda items:

Payroll Change Notices

Payroll & Bills Totaling 238,209.18

Water Pollution Control Permits

Proclamation for Domestic Violence

Gary Ouellette made the motion to approve the consent agenda, Tim Mueller seconded the motion, all in favor, motion carried.

Carl Chalfont, City of Washington Administrator and Justin Novak, Road & Bridge Supervisor – Talked to the Commissioners about the B Street project.

Justin Novak, Road & Bridge Supervisor – Reported since the rain they have been working at the shop on Trailers, concrete pads and other projects, when the rain lets up they will haul rock to old 36 west of Hanover. Tim Mueller made the motion to go into executive session for 10 minutes under non-elected personnel to include Justin Novak, Gary Ouellette seconded the motion, all in favor, motion carried, after returning to regular session no action was taken.

Duane Bruna, Environmental Science Director – Talked to the commissioners about revising the storm water protection plan.

Ann Hawk, County Treasurer – Gave the commissioners an audit of the books since it was her last day.

Gary Ouellette made the motion to adjourn as County Commissioners, Tim Mueller seconded the motion, all in favor, motion carried.

County commissioners went into PBC session.

Gary Ouellette made the motion to re-open the county commissioners meeting, Tim Mueller seconded the motion all in favor, motion carried.

After deciding there was nothing further to discus, Gary Ouellette made the motion to adjourn at 10:10 AM, Tim Mueller seconded the motion, all in favor, motion carried.

Next regular meeting will be Monday October 16, 2017