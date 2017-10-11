Norton County Board Of Commissioners Meeting October 10, 2017

Norton Co Board of Commissioners

October 10, 2017

Commissioner Charles Posson called the meeting of the Norton Co Board of Commissioners to order at 9:00 AM on October 10, 2017 at the Commission Room. Attendance: Richard Thompson, Present: Charles Posson, Present: Thomas Brannan, Present.

Insurance RFP

County Clerk Robert D. Wyatt spoke with the commission on a request from an insurance company concerning the recent RFP sent out. The requester is asking for additional information to provide a quote, specifically employee infonnation. The information being requested is protected information. After consulting with legal council the commission agreed that the information would not be provided for quoting purpose.

Vacation and Sick Policy

Discussion was held on the county sick and vacation policy. Recent use of vacation time has generated questions concerning the use of vacation time. The commission asked that County Clerk Robert D. Wyatt present the requested change to the legal council for policy revision.

KCAMP Voting Delegate

Documents were provided to the commission for the upcoming annual KCAMP meeting in Overland Park, Kansas. A voting delegate for Norton County is needed for the meeting. Commission appointed Chairman Charles Posson as the voting delegate for Norton County.

Elevator Maintenance

Kone presented to the commission by letter a notice of recommended elevator maintenance. The repairs included door operator & landing door maintenance module and the hoistway cleandown. The commission review the items covered under the proposed contract and felt that the door and landing maintenance was the best avenue of elevator maintenance. Commissioner Brannan moved to approve the contract in the amount of$750 with a second from Commission Thompson. Motion passed 3-0. Chairman Posson also added that when the work is completed he would like for the county to receive a detailed listing of the items inspected.

September 29th minutes

Commissioner Thompson made a motion to approve the minutes from the September 29th, 2017 County Commission meeting. The motion was given a second from Commissioner Brannan. Motion passed 3-0.

Twin Creeks Extension

Keith VanSkike and Patsy Maddy with Twin Creeks Extension District were in to present their quarterly report. Keith first spoke about the 4-H Building. The 4-H building has a committee that oversees the activities and maintenance of the building. In the near future Keith stated that new members will need to be appointed with the retirement of current members. Keith also reported that the current janitor for the building has turned in her resignation. During the transition period Keith stated the facility needs will be covered.

Keith reported to the commission on several projects and activities that Twin Creeks has been involved in during the past few months. Patsy Maddy, 4-H Youth Development director gave the commission her report on several activities. Those activities included field trips, OK Kids day, livestock showmanship clinics, walking school bus, Norton career fair, Norton Youth nature day camp and several other activities that were listed.

Written reports were submitted for Alyssa Rippe, Livestock and Horticulture agent as well as Stacy Brown, District director and Family Consumer Science agent. Keith and Patsy gave the highlight off each report.

Adjournment

There being no further business before the Board the meeting was adjourned until 10/16/2017. The commission minutes are not considered official until signed and approved by the commission and will remain a working document until approved.