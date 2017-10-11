Twin Valley League Volleyball Report – Week 7 – 10/11/17

|Team
|League
|Overall
|Valley Heights
|11-1
|22-8
|Centralia
|11-1
|30-1
|Frankfort
|9-3
|20-10
|Hanover
|9-3
|24-9
|Washington County
|9-3
|19-10
|Axtell
|6-6
|14-17
|Blue Valley
|6-6
|13-16
|Linn
|6-6
|12-19
|Clifton-Clyde
|5-7
|14-14
|Doniphan West
|3-9
|4-21
|Troy
|2-10
|5-23
|Wetmore
|1-11
|4-26
|Onaga
|0-12
|2-25
Scores from October 10, 2017
Valley Heights def Blue Valley 25-21, 25-12
**Frankfort def Blue Valley 25-14, 20-25, 25-23
**Valley Heights def Wetmore 25-12, 25-21
Valley Heights def Frankfort 25-18, 25-14
**Blue Valley def Wetmore 25-19, 25-20
Frankfort and Wetmore did not play
Centralia def Hanover 25-20, 25-23
**Hanover def Onaga 25-8, 25-6
Centralia def Onaga 25-7, 25-12
Washington County def Doniphan West 25-12, 25-4
Washington County def Troy 25-13, 25-14
Doniphan West def Troy 25-23, 25-20
**Clifton-Clyde def Axtell 25-16, 25-18
**Clifton-Clyde def Linn 23-25, 25-22, 26-24
**Axtell def Linn 25-21, 20-25, 25-22
**denotes non-league match
TOURNEY RESULTS
Thursday, October 5
Valley Falls Quad
Valley Falls def Troy 25-8, 25-8
Jackson Heights def Troy 25-12, 25-16
Troy def Horton 25-16, 20-25, 25-7
Saturday, October 7
Riverside Tournament
St. Joseph Christian def Troy 25-22, 26-24
Mound City def Troy 25-12, 25-6
Troy def Riverside 24-26, 26-24, 25-23
UPCOMING GAMES
Saturday, October 14
Twin Valley League Tournament
at Blue Valley
Saturday, October 21
KSHSAA Substate Tournaments
at Centralia
Centralia, Doniphan West, Frankfort, Onaga, Troy
at Clifton-Clyde
Hanover, Clifton-Clyde, Washington County
at Axtell
Axtell, Linn, Blue Valley, Wetmore
at Salina-Sacred Heart
Valley Heights