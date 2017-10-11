Twin Valley League Volleyball Report – Week 7 – 10/11/17

Team League Overall
Valley Heights 11-1 22-8
Centralia 11-1 30-1
Frankfort 9-3 20-10
Hanover 9-3 24-9
Washington County 9-3 19-10
Axtell 6-6 14-17
Blue Valley 6-6 13-16
Linn 6-6 12-19
Clifton-Clyde 5-7 14-14
Doniphan West 3-9 4-21
Troy 2-10 5-23
Wetmore 1-11 4-26
Onaga 0-12 2-25

 

Scores from October 10, 2017
Valley Heights def Blue Valley 25-21, 25-12
**Frankfort def Blue Valley 25-14, 20-25, 25-23
**Valley Heights def Wetmore 25-12, 25-21
Valley Heights def Frankfort 25-18, 25-14
**Blue Valley def Wetmore 25-19, 25-20
Frankfort and Wetmore did not play
Centralia def Hanover 25-20, 25-23
**Hanover def Onaga 25-8, 25-6
Centralia def Onaga 25-7, 25-12
Washington County def Doniphan West 25-12, 25-4
Washington County def Troy 25-13, 25-14
Doniphan West def Troy 25-23, 25-20
**Clifton-Clyde def Axtell 25-16, 25-18
**Clifton-Clyde def Linn 23-25, 25-22, 26-24
**Axtell def Linn 25-21, 20-25, 25-22
**denotes non-league match

TOURNEY RESULTS
Thursday, October 5

Valley Falls Quad
Valley Falls def Troy 25-8, 25-8
Jackson Heights def Troy 25-12, 25-16
Troy def Horton 25-16, 20-25, 25-7

Saturday, October 7

Riverside Tournament
St. Joseph Christian def Troy 25-22, 26-24
Mound City def Troy 25-12, 25-6
Troy def Riverside 24-26, 26-24, 25-23

UPCOMING GAMES
Saturday, October 14

Twin Valley League Tournament
at Blue Valley

Saturday, October 21

KSHSAA Substate Tournaments
at Centralia
Centralia, Doniphan West, Frankfort, Onaga, Troy

at Clifton-Clyde
Hanover, Clifton-Clyde, Washington County

at Axtell
Axtell, Linn, Blue Valley, Wetmore

at Salina-Sacred Heart
Valley Heights

Derek Nester
