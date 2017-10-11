Twin Valley League Volleyball Tournament Seeding Set

By
Derek Nester
-
St. John's/Tipton Lady Jays Volleyball. Photo by Dusty Deines.

The 2017 Twin Valley League Volleyball Tournament will be held on Saturday, October 14th at Blue Valley High School in Randolph. The following is the seedings.

Valley Heights defeated Centralia in week 3. Frankfort defeated Washington County and Hanover in week 2. Washington County defeated hanover week 2. Axtell defeated Linn in week 4. Linn defeated Blue Valley in week 6. Blue Valley defeated Axtell in week 3.

Team League Overall  Seeding
Valley Heights 11-1 22-8 1
Centralia 11-1 30-1 2
Frankfort 9-3 20-10 3
Washington County 9-3 19-10 4
Hanover 9-3 24-9 5
Axtell 6-6 14-17 6
Blue Valley 6-6 13-16 7
Linn 6-6 12-19 8
Clifton-Clyde 5-7 14-14 9
Doniphan West 3-9 4-21 10
Troy 2-10 5-23 11
Wetmore 1-11 4-26 12
Onaga 0-12 2-25 13
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communication. After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations. In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 70 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing.

