Twin Valley League Volleyball Tournament Seeding Set

The 2017 Twin Valley League Volleyball Tournament will be held on Saturday, October 14th at Blue Valley High School in Randolph. The following is the seedings.

Valley Heights defeated Centralia in week 3. Frankfort defeated Washington County and Hanover in week 2. Washington County defeated hanover week 2. Axtell defeated Linn in week 4. Linn defeated Blue Valley in week 6. Blue Valley defeated Axtell in week 3.