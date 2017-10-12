Dampfnudel Class at Koester House Museum Sunday

By Sharon Kessinger

Keeping traditions alive will be part of a dampfnudel class offered from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, at the Koester House Museum & Gardens in Marysville.

Roy Hanni, an Olsburg resident who is a native of Switzerland, will lead the class in the museum kitchen. Hanni describes dampfnudel as a steamed bread or a German specialty bread. The recipe he uses is his mother’s and was passed down through many generations.

Hanni says he remembers his grandmother making the dampfnudel when his family visited her in Germany. He would watch as she prepared the dough and made the small, round breads on the stove. Although there are many recipes on the Internet, the key, Hanni learned, is knowing exactly how to make them, and it’s not just about having the recipe.

Hanni is a painter by trade, but he says keeping tradition and history alive by showing how to make dampfnudel is his reason for leading the class and sharing the recipe.

People can register by calling Hanni and his wife, Lori, at 785-770-0049.

The $10 per person fee will be collected at the class. Proceeds will be split between donations to the museum and the supplies needed for making the dampfnudel. Participants will use the back (south) door because the museum will be closed to the public at the time of the class. The museum is at 10th & Broadway in downtown Marysville.

Those attending can taste the finished product, with tea, and will be able to bring home any extras, Lori Hanni said.

“We look forward to seeing you there but space is limited so don’t wait to call if you are interested,” she said.