The Norton City/County Economic Development Minutes 10/10/17

The Norton City/County Economic Development met at 5:45 p.m. on October 10, 2017 at the Economic Development office. The meeting was called to order by Mike Posson, vice-chairman. Members present included: Wally Burton, Curtis Eveleigh, Aaron Hale, Gayle James, Jerry Jones, Jim Miller, Amber Nuttycomb, Charles “Bud” Posson, and Dick Thompson. Brad Hopkins was absent.

Also present were Keli Habiger Executive Director and Verla Grysch, Administrative Coordinator.

COMMENTS FROM PUBLIC: There were no comments.

The September meeting minutes were approved with a motion from Bud Posson and a second from Aaron Hale. Motion carried 10-0.

NEW BUSINESS: Three bids for repair to the front of the Economic Development building were reviewed. After discussion, Curtis Eveleigh moved to accept the bid from Herbie Johnson Construction in the amount of $657.50. Bud Posson seconded. Motion carried 10-0.

DIRECTOR’S UPDATE: Keli Habiger reported on the Norton County Career Fest held on October 4th. A total of 60 Norton County businesses were involved with 32 Trade Show booths and 126 15-minute presentations on a wide variety of careers available in the County. She felt the event was very successful and thanked all businesses involved.

This Thursday, October 12th, the KANSASWORKS Mobile Job Fair will be in Norton from 2:00 to 4:00 pm on the east side of the Heaton Building. KANSASWORKS staff will be available to help attendees fill out applications from local businesses.

The next big event is the Norton County Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge on November 29. Keli encouraged board members to attend and walk through the trade show booths to see all the interesting and creative businesses. The public is invited to attend; the best time to for this will be between 9:30 and 1:00.

Jerry Jones suggested a large sign be put up at the East Site Development property to let potential developers know our office is soliciting commercial development. Keli will bring sign and verbiage proposals for consideration to the November meeting.

Jerry Jones moved to adjourn the meeting. Dick Thompson seconded and the motion passed unanimously. Meeting adjourned at 6:01.