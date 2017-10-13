Second Suspect Arrested In Connection To Local Vehicle Thefts

The second suspect related to a string of vehicle thefts in Washington, Marshall, and Nemaha counties last week was involved in a reported shoot out with authorities pursing him and another man in western Iowa Thursday morning. A high-speed chase, reaching speeds of 120 mph ensued along Interstate 80 near Shelby, Iowa where the pair had stolen a vehicle. John Detimore, age 18 of Burlingame, Kansas had been at large for a week after he eluded Nemaha County Kansas sheriff’s officers who picked up pursuit of the pair coming from Marshall into Nemaha county last Wednesday evening. They wound up stalled in a field, and the driver, a Topeka teenager was arrested, and Detimore fled on foot.

He reportedly stole a pickup the following morning from Centralia. He was in possession of a handgun from that vehicle when he was finally arrested. Detimore was a passenger in the stolen vehicle in Iowa driven by Brandon King, age 25, of Scranton, Kansas. King was arrested after he fled when authorities stopped them with a pit maneuver. Detimore was again able to escape on foot, stole yet another pickup near that location, and wound up stalled in a field, where he fled until authorities surrounded the location, and tracked him down with a K9 unit.

Both suffered minor injuries, including a reported dog bite, and John Detimore faces charges of attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon, interference with an official act, and two counts of motor vehicle theft. His partner faces similar charges, with exception of attempted murder. The arrest brings to a conclusion a series of vehicle thefts locally, that began ten days ago in northeast Kansas.