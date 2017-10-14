Inmate Accounted For After Fire; Jail Escape In Marysville

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY. PLEASE STAY TUNED FOR FURTHER UPDATES

Investigation into an incident Saturday afternoon at the Marshall County Jail continues.

Reportedly, an inmate ignited a fire and escaped. Firearms were apparently taken, and neighborhood residents reported shots fired, and a county vehicle was taken from the jail parking lot. The inmate was taken back into custody near the state line.

The incident developed mid-afternoon, and local firemen left the scene early Saturday evening. Kansas Bureau of Investigation and other agencies remained on the scene, and several blocks around the jail in Marysville remained blocked off late Saturday evening.

No information from local authorities has been released to local media at this time.

Again, no injuries reported. More details later.