Photo Courtesy of K-State Sports Information

Join Wyatt Thompson for Kansas State Wildcat Basketball. Classic Country KNDY AM 1570 & FM 94.1 is your broadcast home for the Wildcats in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska with every game broadcast live. Check out our exciting broadcast schedule below. Pregame begins 1 hour prior to tipoff. Streaming of K-State Basketball is not available via our website.

« October 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
Sun 29

CBB: Fort Hays State at Kansas State (Exhibition)

October 29 @ 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fri 03

CBB: Emporia State at Kansas State (Exhibition)

November 3 @ 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Fri 10

CBB: American at Kansas State

November 10 @ 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Tue 14

CBB: UMKC at Kansas State

November 14 @ 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Fri 17

CBB: UC Irvine at Kansas State

November 17 @ 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM
SHARE
Previous articleSchool Of The Arts Focuses On Holiday Touches
Next articleRock Chalk! Jayhawk Hoops On FM 95.5 KNDY
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communication. After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations. In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 70 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR