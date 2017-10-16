Join Wyatt Thompson for Kansas State Wildcat Basketball. Classic Country KNDY AM 1570 & FM 94.1 is your broadcast home for the Wildcats in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska with every game broadcast live. Check out our exciting broadcast schedule below. Pregame begins 1 hour prior to tipoff. Streaming of K-State Basketball is not available via our website.
Sun 29
CBB: Fort Hays State at Kansas State (Exhibition)
October 29 @ 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fri 03
CBB: Emporia State at Kansas State (Exhibition)
November 3 @ 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Fri 10
CBB: American at Kansas State
November 10 @ 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Tue 14
CBB: UMKC at Kansas State
November 14 @ 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Fri 17
CBB: UC Irvine at Kansas State
November 17 @ 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM