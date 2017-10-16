Norton City Council Agenda October 18 2017

A G E N D A

October 18 — 5:30 p.m.

Roll Call

Flag Salute

Approve October 4, 2017 City Council meeting minutes

Building/Demolition Permits:

Emil Oswald – $ 2,000 – Construct dwelling addition at 405 E. Washington Carolyn Foskuhl – $ 6,000 – Reroof structure at 306 N. Graves Matt Pollock – $ 7,500 – Reroof structure at 206 W. Wilberforce Robert Daniels – $ 400 – Window Replacement at 410 N. State AT&T – $500,000 – Renewal for demolition permit of AT&T Tower at 206 E. Lincoln

Visitors :

City Supervisors/Employees :

= QUESTIONS FROM THE PUBLIC =

OLD BUSINESS: —

6:00 p.m. — Public Hearing regarding structure located at 814 N. Grant Street

NEW BUSINESS:

Mayor Miller –

Karen Griffiths –

Gerry Cullumber – Introduction of new Police Officers

– Discuss Records Management System Grant

– Report on Installation of new radios

– Report on Bullet-proof vests

Chad Buckley – Update on Wilmington Street

– Report on progress of Live Well Norton trail project

– Report on Land Bank Meeting – sale of 517 W. Washington property by sealed bid

– City Administrator’s report

Jerry Jones –

Dennis Gilhousen – Public Works Committee Meeting Report

– Consider Ordinance designating some streets as main trafficways & trafficway connectors

– Consider proposal for engineering design of designated streets

Jeff Urban –

Chriss McDiffett –

Gary Lacy –

Ron Briery –

Darla Ellis –

ANY OTHER BUSINESS to come before the Council

COURT REPORT – 2nd Meeting of each month

PAY BILLS: — Appropriating Ordinance #20

UPCOMING MEETINGS / WORK SESSIONS:

October 16 Planning Commission – Zoning Hearing 5:30 p.m. October 18 City Council Meeting 5:30 p.m. October 18 Hearing re: 814 N. Grant 6:00 p.m. October 21 Community Shred Day 9 a.m. – 12 noon November 1 City Council Meeting 5:30 p.m.