Norton City Council Agenda October 18 2017

A G E N D A
October 18 — 5:30 p.m.
Please turn cell phone to silent/off prior to meeting.
Roll Call
Flag Salute
Approve October 4, 2017 City Council meeting minutes
Building/Demolition Permits:
|
Emil Oswald
|
– $ 2,000
|
– Construct dwelling addition at 405 E. Washington
|
Carolyn Foskuhl
|
– $ 6,000
|
– Reroof structure at 306 N. Graves
|
Matt Pollock
|
– $ 7,500
|
– Reroof structure at 206 W. Wilberforce
|
Robert Daniels
|
– $ 400
|
– Window Replacement at 410 N. State
|
AT&T
|
– $500,000
|
– Renewal for demolition permit of AT&T Tower at 206 E. Lincoln
Visitors:
City Supervisors/Employees:
= QUESTIONS FROM THE PUBLIC =
OLD BUSINESS: —
6:00 p.m. — Public Hearing regarding structure located at 814 N. Grant Street
NEW BUSINESS:
Mayor Miller –
Karen Griffiths –
Gerry Cullumber – Introduction of new Police Officers
– Discuss Records Management System Grant
– Report on Installation of new radios
– Report on Bullet-proof vests
Chad Buckley – Update on Wilmington Street
– Report on progress of Live Well Norton trail project
– Report on Land Bank Meeting – sale of 517 W. Washington property by sealed bid
– City Administrator’s report
Jerry Jones –
Dennis Gilhousen – Public Works Committee Meeting Report
– Consider Ordinance designating some streets as main trafficways & trafficway connectors
– Consider proposal for engineering design of designated streets
Jeff Urban –
Chriss McDiffett –
Gary Lacy –
Ron Briery –
Darla Ellis –
ANY OTHER BUSINESS to come before the Council
COURT REPORT – 2nd Meeting of each month
PAY BILLS: — Appropriating Ordinance #20
UPCOMING MEETINGS / WORK SESSIONS:
|
October 16
|
Planning Commission – Zoning Hearing
|
5:30 p.m.
|
October 18
|
City Council Meeting
|
5:30 p.m.
|
October 18
|
Hearing re: 814 N. Grant
|
6:00 p.m.
|
October 21
|
Community Shred Day
|
9 a.m. – 12 noon
|
November 1
|
City Council Meeting
|
5:30 p.m.
|
COMMITTEE
|
Finance
|
Utility
|
Personnel
|
Public Safety
|
Parks
|
Public Works
|
Chairman:
|
Jerry Jones
|
Gary Lacy
|
Jeff Urban
|
Ron Briery
|
Dennis Gilhousen
|
Chriss McDiffett
|
Vice Chair:
|
Gary Lacy
|
Chriss McDiffett
|
Ron Briery
|
Jerry Jones
|
Jeff Urban
|
Dennis Gilhousen
|
Member
|
Chriss McDiffett
|
Dennis Gilhousen
|
Jerry Jones
|
Jeff Urban
|
Ron Briery
|
Gary Lacy