Norton City Council Agenda October 18 2017

-

A G E N D A

October 18 — 5:30 p.m.

Roll Call

Flag Salute

Approve October 4, 2017 City Council meeting minutes

Building/Demolition Permits:

Emil Oswald

– $ 2,000

– Construct dwelling addition at 405 E. Washington

Carolyn Foskuhl

– $ 6,000

– Reroof structure at 306 N. Graves

Matt Pollock

– $ 7,500

– Reroof structure at 206 W. Wilberforce

Robert Daniels

– $ 400

– Window Replacement at 410 N. State

AT&T

– $500,000

– Renewal for demolition permit of AT&T Tower at 206 E. Lincoln

Visitors:

City Supervisors/Employees:

= QUESTIONS FROM THE PUBLIC =

OLD BUSINESS:

6:00 p.m. — Public Hearing regarding structure located at 814 N. Grant Street

NEW BUSINESS:

Mayor Miller

Karen Griffiths –

Gerry Cullumber – Introduction of new Police Officers

– Discuss Records Management System Grant

– Report on Installation of new radios

– Report on Bullet-proof vests

Chad Buckley – Update on Wilmington Street

– Report on progress of Live Well Norton trail project

– Report on Land Bank Meeting – sale of 517 W. Washington property by sealed bid

– City Administrator’s report

Jerry Jones

Dennis Gilhousen – Public Works Committee Meeting Report

– Consider Ordinance designating some streets as main trafficways & trafficway connectors

– Consider proposal for engineering design of designated streets

Jeff Urban –

Chriss McDiffett –

Gary Lacy –

Ron Briery –

Darla Ellis

ANY OTHER BUSINESS to come before the Council

COURT REPORT – 2nd Meeting of each month

PAY BILLS: — Appropriating Ordinance #20

UPCOMING MEETINGS / WORK SESSIONS:

October 16

Planning Commission – Zoning Hearing

5:30 p.m.

October 18

City Council Meeting

5:30 p.m.

October 18

Hearing re: 814 N. Grant

6:00 p.m.

October 21

Community Shred Day

9 a.m. – 12 noon

November 1

City Council Meeting

5:30 p.m.

COMMITTEE

Finance

Utility

Personnel

Public Safety

Parks

Public Works

Chairman:

Jerry Jones

Gary Lacy

Jeff Urban

Ron Briery

Dennis Gilhousen

Chriss McDiffett

Vice Chair:

Gary Lacy

Chriss McDiffett

Ron Briery

Jerry Jones

Jeff Urban

Dennis Gilhousen

Member

Chriss McDiffett

Dennis Gilhousen

Jerry Jones

Jeff Urban

Ron Briery

Gary Lacy

