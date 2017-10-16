O’Malley Brings Candidacy Tour To Beloit

Ed O’Malley, Wichita, officially launched his campaign for governor last week with seven events across Kansas, including one in Beloit on Thursday.

“Over the last eight years, Kansas politics have been on a downward spiral that leaves us on par with dysfunctional D.C.,” said Ed O’Malley. “I know things are headed in the wrong direction. It’s for that reason that I am proud to announce my candidacy to be Governor of Kansas!”

Earlier this year, O’Malley travelled around Kansas speaking to people, listening to their concerns and ideas. O’Malley held roundtable and town hall meetings across the state from Ashland to Topeka, Goodland to Overland Park, Hill City to Kansas City, and Parsons to Hays.

O’Malley continued, “I know there is a better way. It’s a way that leads to better jobs for us and our neighbors. A better way that leads to cities and towns thriving, rather than shrinking. A better way that leads to pride in our state and our children and grandchildren wanting to make Kansas their home.”

O’Malley said career politicians have failed to solve the big issues facing our state. To move Kansas forward, we need a governor who has both the political experience and who has built something of even broader impact and importance. Elected to three terms in the Kansas Legislature, O’Malley started the Kansas Leadership Center with the idea to transform the way people lead in Kansas.

“My campaign will revolve around three big, bold ideas I will work day and night to deliver.” said O’Malley. “Number one, we will create the best public education system in the world to fuel our economy. Number two, we will transform government by creating the most innovative, efficient and creative workforce inside government to serve you. And number three, we’ll do all this with leadership that brings people together to solve problems.”

Forty-nine people attended the event at NCK Tech in Beloit on Thursday morning. He was introduced by his wife Joanna. She described their relationship as starting in the seventh grade on the school bus. They have three children. Two 13-year old’s and one eight year old.

O’Malley grew up in Shawnee Mission and graduated from K-State. He was a state representative from 2003-2006 then moved to President of the Kansas Leadership Center. He talked a lot about the first “exploration” stage of his campaign and holding many town hall meetings around the state and the one common theme was that Kansans want change. They want something consistent and steady with strong leadership.

His main focus is education, his wife is a teacher, he wants to make the educational system in Kansas the best in the world. He stated there should be no reason that the educational system should be the best.

He also talked a lot about funding. The main systems of our state government such as KDOT, Mental Health Services, Foster Care Services, State Prisons and others are asked to do more with less funds every year and this is obviously backfiring according to O’Malley. He also discussed the importance of party unity, and he mentioned Rep. Susan Concannon and her hard work to unify at the state level.

“I’ve always felt Beloit embodies the type of leadership and collaboration needed for thriving communities. I’m excited to bring a similar approach to the state when I’m Governor,” O’Malley said.