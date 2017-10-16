Rock Chalk! Jayhawk Hoops On FM 95.5 KNDY

By
Derek Nester
-
Coach Bill Self

Kansas Jayhawk Basketball returns to FM 95.5 KNDY this season. Head Coach Bill Self looks to take the Jayhawk program to a 14th consecutive Big 12 Conference Title, and all the way to the National Championship this year.

Pregame on the Jayhawk Radio Network begins 30 minutes before tip-off. Due to contractual obligations with the Kansas Jayhawk/IMG Sports Network, we are unable to stream KU Athletics via our website.

Sun 22

CBB: Kansas vs. Missouri (Exhibition)

October 22 @ 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Tue 31

CBB: Pittsburg State at Kansas (Exhibition)

October 31 @ 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Tue 07

CBB: Fort Hays State at Kansas (Exhibition)

November 7 @ 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Fri 10

CBB: Tennessee State at Kansas

November 10 @ 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Tue 14

CBB: Kansas vs. Kentucky

November 14 @ 8:30 PM - 10:30 PM
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communication. After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations. In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 70 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing.

