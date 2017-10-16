Rock Chalk! Jayhawk Hoops On FM 95.5 KNDY

Kansas Jayhawk Basketball returns to FM 95.5 KNDY this season. Head Coach Bill Self looks to take the Jayhawk program to a 14th consecutive Big 12 Conference Title, and all the way to the National Championship this year.

Pregame on the Jayhawk Radio Network begins 30 minutes before tip-off. Due to contractual obligations with the Kansas Jayhawk/IMG Sports Network, we are unable to stream KU Athletics via our website.