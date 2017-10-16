Rock Chalk! Jayhawk Hoops On FM 95.5 KNDY

Kansas Jayhawk Basketball returns to FM 95.5 KNDY this season. Head Coach Bill Self looks to take the Jayhawk program to a 14th consecutive Big 12 Conference Title, and all the way to the National Championship this year.
Pregame on the Jayhawk Radio Network begins 30 minutes before tip-off. Due to contractual obligations with the Kansas Jayhawk/IMG Sports Network, we are unable to stream KU Athletics via our website.
Sun 22
CBB: Kansas vs. Missouri (Exhibition)
October 22 @ 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Tue 31
CBB: Pittsburg State at Kansas (Exhibition)
October 31 @ 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Tue 07
CBB: Fort Hays State at Kansas (Exhibition)
November 7 @ 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Fri 10
CBB: Tennessee State at Kansas
November 10 @ 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Tue 14
CBB: Kansas vs. Kentucky
November 14 @ 8:30 PM - 10:30 PM