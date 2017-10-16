School Of The Arts Focuses On Holiday Touches

The Marshall County Arts Cooperative is helping people get in the Christmas spirit by hosting a series of holiday-themed arts and craft classes. The series, School of the Arts: Holiday Touches, has five classes, each featuring a different craft.

All of the classes will be held at the Lee Dam Center for Fine Art, 201 South 9th Street, Marysville, from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The fee for each class is $30 which pays for all materials and supplies. Class size is limited to ten people.

Classes include making Christmas cards, November 9; creating a Christmas banner, November 16; making a fresh Christmas wreath, November 30; designing a Christmas centerpiece, December 7; and learning how to decorate cookies or making gifts in a jar, December 14.

“We wanted to offer a variety of classes,” said Angela Schmale, a board member for the arts cooperative. “We feel the art center is a great place to display art and to create art. This also allows us to support and showcase our local craft artisans.”

Diane Herrmann and Kay Nester will lead the first class November 9. In this class participants will make a set of twelve handcrafted Christmas cards with envelopes.

“I got into paper crafting ten years ago when I was doing a scrapbook for my daughter,” Herrmann said. “Now I teach classes about scrap-booking, making cards and projects.”

Herrmann lives in Oketo with her husband, Dave, and daughter, Sara.

Nester has loved to craft since she was a child. Through her home-based business, Prairie Papercrafting, she shares her love for creating by teaching others how to create projects from the heart.

“Making things that will bring a smile to someone’s face brings me joy,” she said.

Nester lives in Marysville with her husband, Dale.

Deadline to register for the Christmas card class is October 26.

The second class on November 16 will be led by Kim Houtz; deadline to register is November 2. In the class participants will create a Christmas banner to brighten the home.

Other leaders are Sandy Schmitz who will show participants how to make a fresh wreath; Melissa Bruna will show how to make a Christmas centerpiece; Tami Antoine and Stephanie McClung will lead the last class on Christmas cookie decorating and making gifts in a jar.

To register people may go to the group’s website marshallcountyarts.org; send an e-mail to [email protected]; or call Schmale at 785-713-2251.