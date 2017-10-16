Voter Registration Deadline Oct. 17

Kansans who need to update their voter registration before the fall local election will need to move fast. Tuesday is the deadline to register to vote before the November election.

This is the first year that local elections are being held in November instead of spring. In many communities, voters will decide races for city council, school board or ballot questions about issues including bonds and sales taxes.

A big motivation for the calendar change for local Kansas elections was to get people into the habit of voting every fall and improve turnout.

Some confusion remains about voter registration rules.

State law says new Kansas voters need to provide proof of citizenship. Because of a court order, people registering using the federal voter registration form are currently not held to that requirement. Voters using the federal form need to keep potential future uncertainty of that law in mind.