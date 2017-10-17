KanCare Receives One-year Federal Extension

By
Chad Hallack
-

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the federal agency with oversight of state Medicaid programs, has granted a 12-month temporary extension for Kansas’ Medicaid program, KanCare.

The first iteration of KanCare was scheduled to end on December 31, 2017. That end date has now been extended to December 31, 2018.

This temporary extension allows Kansas to continue its existing program, which provides statewide managed care to almost all Medicaid state plan beneficiaries for their physical, behavioral and long-term care services.

Launched in January 2013, KanCare delivers whole-person, integrated care to more than 420,000 individuals across the state. KanCare health plans are provided by three managed care organizations – Amerigroup of Kansas, Inc., Sunflower Health Plan, and UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Kansas. Consumers in KanCare receive all the same services provided under the previous Medicaid delivery system, plus additional services.

Chad Hallack
Now in his third year as News Director at KD-Country 94 and Z-96.3 The Lake, Chad is a jack of not all, but many trades. He spent previous years of his working life in hotel management, event planning, security, the aviation industry, staff writing for a newspaper, and as a small business owner. He began doing play-by-play of high school sports for KDNS and KZDY in 2009 and came to work full time for the stations in July of 2015. He is the father of an eight year old daughter who enjoys spending his free time with her, his very significant other and her children. His favorite activities include attending live music and sporting events as well as being a singer/songwriter. A natural conversationalist, he also enjoys a good discussion/debate on a myriad of topics from current events and politics to sports and philosophy. He resides in Beloit with his daughter and continues to write sports and meeting stories for the local newspaper.

