KanCare Receives One-year Federal Extension

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the federal agency with oversight of state Medicaid programs, has granted a 12-month temporary extension for Kansas’ Medicaid program, KanCare.

The first iteration of KanCare was scheduled to end on December 31, 2017. That end date has now been extended to December 31, 2018.

This temporary extension allows Kansas to continue its existing program, which provides statewide managed care to almost all Medicaid state plan beneficiaries for their physical, behavioral and long-term care services.

Launched in January 2013, KanCare delivers whole-person, integrated care to more than 420,000 individuals across the state. KanCare health plans are provided by three managed care organizations – Amerigroup of Kansas, Inc., Sunflower Health Plan, and UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Kansas. Consumers in KanCare receive all the same services provided under the previous Medicaid delivery system, plus additional services.