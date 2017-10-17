Mitchell County Commissioners – October 16, 2017

The Mitchell County Commissioners met on Monday morning. The first appearance was made by Director of Public Works Dale Housh. He discussed road work that has been completed in the county including painting road lines on blacktop surfaces. He said their painting machine is becoming outdated and it is becoming increasingly difficult to find replacement parts. They plan to contract out similar work in the future.

Housh also said the bridge project on the Tipton Blacktop continues and should be completed by the end of the month. Dirt work is being performed around the structure at this time. Housh discussed some other areas of the county where maintenance needs done and ditches cleared due to recent rains.

He asked to move money which has accumulated from the intangibles tax from the General Fund to the Road Funds for Lulu and Center township. The commissioners approved the transfer of funds. One fund has about $4,900, and the other has about $8,000.

County Treasurer Yvonne Melton asked when they would like to transfer to occur. Initially, the consensus seemed to be to do the transfer near the end of the year. It was pointed out that if funds were needed prior to that, a check could be written from one fund to another.

The group ultimately decided to go ahead and perform the transfers now and if more funds accumulate by the end of the year, they can perform another transfer. Such transfers are typically done at the end of the calendar year.

The commissioners approved a Neighborhood Revitalization Grant for Tom and Karen Stover in USD 273 for a 24’x20’ metal and wood pole shed with construction costs reported at $15,727.

The commissioners also received and approved a request to draft a letter in support of the Mitchell County Regional Medical Foundation’s grant application to provide transportation services.

The commissioners also received a request and approved a letter of support to Kyle Railroad for the Rural Kansas Connectivity Project. Kyle is applying for federal and state funding to upgrade 207 bridges along their line to Limon, Colorado.

Kyle RR remains one of the only legs connecting rural elevators in Kansas to national lines. The line from Limon to Beloit has a railcar weight limit due to the condition of bridges. They looking into an INFRA Grant to strengthen bridges along their lines in the state.

Upgrades will allow a higher threshold of 285,000 pounds on 207 bridges which will be upgraded if grant funds are approved. The total estimated cost is $8.45 million on the project. Possible funding includes a $5 million federal grant, $500,000 from KDOT, and a $2 million matching grant. This was a request by Kyle for a letter of support in their application process.

Beloit City Manager Jason Rabe discussed the ongoing process of determining what direction to go in terms of future water resources for the City of Beloit. The city is currently in talks with Mitchell County Rural Water Districts to consider consolidating to create a wholesale district. If a wholesale district is formed, the city and the districts would become one entity, but each would be responsible for their own water distribution.