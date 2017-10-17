Washington County Commission Meeting Minutes – 10/16/17

The Board of Washington County Commission met in regular session on Monday October 16, 2017 in the commission room at the Washington County Courthouse. Members present: Tim Mueller, 1st District Commissioner was absent, David Willbrant, 2nd District Commissioner, Gary Ouellette, 3rd District Commissioner, Diana Svanda, County Clerk to record minutes.

Consent Agenda items:

Payroll Change Notices

David Willbrant made the motion to approve the consent agenda, Gary Ouellette seconded the motion, all in favor, motion carried.

Commissioners reviewed and discussed a letter received from the Washington County Post Office concerning a postal route in Strawberry Township.

Randy Hubbard, Emergency Management Director – Randy asked permission to use the County Health Building for a class, Commissioners and Tiffany have given approval to use.

Randy will be out this week delivering fire prevention materials to Washington County Schools grades K-4. He also reporting that Theresa Meyer and Randy visited with a family in Clifton that lost everything due to a house fire. Salvation Army Representative will be here this week to drop off Red Kettles this week. Randy also reported that there will be a LEPC meeting on November 7 in the Washington County Bank basement.

Justin Novak, Road & Bridge Supervisor – Justin gave a summary of what had been done to the scraper since the county has owned it, Justin said he would like to rebuild the scraper, and then gave commissioners and estimate from Ryan Stanley to what it would cost. David Willbrant thinks the county should update the scraper to a C Model given the age of the scraper. Justin expressed concern over the electronics of a newer scraper and Gary agreed. Commissioners gave Justin permission to look at what else was available before making a discussion. Justin also talked to the commissioners about the postal route in Strawberry Township, Gary & David agreed this is not a commissioner’s decision to tell the Township board that they have to gravel a road that has no mail boxes or school route. Also Justin gave information to the commissioners on a dump truck, after discussion commissioners gave permission to purchase the truck.

Gloria Moore, Tourism Director – Reported on her department and events she has attended and upcoming events. Gloria also submitted a travel voucher which the commissioners approved.

Tim Mueller First District Commissioner was absent today, but called in to report that he had talked to a K-State representative about doing a wage study for the county. While on the phone David Willbrant reported that he had contacted the representative at Tyson Company to let them know that Washington County is interest in having their business in our county.

David Willbrant reported that he has talked to Bruce Simmons about people tearing up Township Roads.

David Willbrant made the motion to adjourn at 11:25 AM, Gary Ouellette seconded the motion, all in favor, motion carried.

Next regular meeting will be Monday October 23, 2017