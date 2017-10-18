Beloit City Council – October 17, 2017

The Beloit City Council met on Tuesday evening, October 17. City Manager Jason Rabe updated the Council on details on Moritz Airport. Currently the runway is 4,199 feet long. There are some concerns that the airport does not comply with some FAA regulations and specifications. As work has been done to the airport over the last 15 years it appears the contractors were doing the work according to specifications that were not 100% correct.

The question of “who is at fault for the work being done that could be out of compliance” was asked. While it is not immediately clear, it would appear that the engineers drawing the plans have some degree of culpability. Eventually the exact details of what will need to be done to get into compliance will be known.

Police Chief Dave Elam gave a brief presentation of his quarterly report. For the past quarter, the police department responded to 622 calls for service and completed 356 traffic stops. His chart which displayed where stops occurred indicated that there is a wide dispersal of stops throughout the city limits. There are no areas in which there is a preponderance of activity.

The Council gave its approval to several City Ordinances:

Ordinance 2214 concerning weeds, grass and mowing was approved.

Ordinance 2215 dealing with public buildings was approved.

Ordinance 2216 which organized rules, regulations, and activities in all City Parks, was approved.

Ordinance 2217 for a Special Event was approved. This was for a “Blue Jeans Ball” to be staged at the Zimmer Auction Palace. This is a fundraiser for the Regional Medical Foundation. Alcohol will be served.

In formal actions, Gary Allen was appointed to the Tree Board.

The purchase of a waste water pump in the amount of $17,413 was approved.

The regular business meeting was adjourned and the Work Session was called to order.

Jason Rabe discussed a recent meeting that he and Councilor Andrew Grabon attended with representatives of the Rural Water Districts. The various entities are exploring areas they have in common relating to the building of a new water plant to serve all of Mitchell Country. Rabe said they are exploring participating in a feasibility study to gain a clear view of the best way to proceed with obtaining water for now and far in the future.