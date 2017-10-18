Jewell County Commissioners – October 16, 2017

The Jewell County Commissioners met October 16, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. with Commissioners, Mark Fleming, Steve Greene and Keith Roe present. Carla J. Waugh, County Clerk, was present for the meeting.

The minutes of the October 9, 2017 County Commissioners meeting were approved.

Don Jacobs, Sheriff, discussed operations. He reported on the demonstration provided at the Jewell Corn Show with the other agencies. Don said the Sheriff’s Department along with the Fire Department and State Exchange Bank will provide trick or treat bags and glows sticks to the elementary students.

Gail Bartley, Noxious Weed Director, discussed spraying.

Steve Greene moved and Mark Fleming seconded to appoint Keith Roe as the voting delegate for the 2017 Annual KCAMP meeting and Mark Fleming as the alternate voting delegate. Motion passed unanimously.

Carla Waugh, Jewell County Clerk, discussed election worker pay.

Joel Elkins, General Superintendent, reported on operations. The Commissioners reported road concerns. Joel discussed specs for a dump truck with a salt spreader.

Kelly Leister, BCBS of Kansas Representative, reviewed the health insurance renewal for 2018 with a 2% decrease on the current grandfathered plan. Steve Greene moved and Mark Fleming seconded to approve the 2018 BCBS of Kansas Health Insurance renewal. Motion passed unanimously.

Ronald “Frosty” Clegg discussed a property from a tax sale and wants to know when it will be for sale again.

Larry Sharp, KCAMP Representative, reviewed Jewell County’s usage report for the value-added services.

Casey Frasier, Foley Equipment, stopped by to visit with the Commissioners.

The meeting was adjourned at 11:10 a.m.