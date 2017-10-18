Norton Co Board Of Commissioners Minutes October 16, 2017

Norton Co Board of Commissioners

October 16, 2017

Commissioner Charles Posson called the meeting of the Norton Co Board of Commissioners to order at 9:00 AM on October 16, 2017 at the Commission Room. Attendance: Richard Thompson, Present: Charles Posson, Present: Thomas Brannan, Present.

Larry Nelson

Larry Nelson was in to visit with the commission about a road concern. The road in question is Road O and E12. Larry stated the road is barely passable and really needs to be maintained to be safe. The commission will be in contact with Floyd to take care of the concern.

GIS

Clint Offutt, GIS specialist along with Alan Hale and Mindy Harting, Norton County Appraisers office were in to discuss the future of Norton County GIS programming and data. Clint currently works with several counties in the area to provide his GIS data maintenance programing. Norton County has done an in-house maintenance program for several years, but it is come to the point of specialty, time, programming and data time management requires more time than current staff is able to provide. Clint is proposing to provide his expertize to Norton County and delivered a contract price to the commission for consideration. Clint provided the commission a GIS maintenance contract for consideration and review. Upon review, Commissioner Thompson made a motion to enter into and sign the contract as proposed. Commissioner Brannan gave the motion a second. Motion passed 3-0

CenCon

CenCon of Kansas provided to the commission a billing and proposed contract for service. The contract is for concrete crushing at the Norton County Solid Waste site. The commission reviewed the proposed billing and recommended that CenCon of Kansas be contacted prior to authorizing the the crushing of the contract. County Clerk Robert D. Wyatt will make the contact.

County Counselor

County Counselor R. Douglas Sebelius informed the commission that the County tax sale will be on November 2nd, 2017. The sale is for tax foreclosure, delinquent real estate property taxes. The sale will be conducted in the Courthouse lobby.

Executive Session

County Commissioner Richard Thompson made a motion to go into executive session at I0:40 am for a period of IO minutes to discuss non-elected personnel and include Vicki Bainter, Treasurer, County Clerk Robert D. Wyatt, County Clerk and the County Counselor R. Douglas Sebelius. The motion was given a second by Commissioner Brannan. Motion passed.

The commission returned to regular session at 10:50 a.m. A motion was made by Commissioner Thompson to provide a raise to the employees of the Treasurers office with a second from Commissioner Brannan.

Motion passed 3-0.

Executive Session

Commissioner Thompson made a motion to go into executive session at 11:00 a.m. for a period of 5 minutes for the purpose of Attorney Client information and to include County Counselor R. Douglas Sebelius and County Clerk Robert D. Wyatt. Motion was give a second by Commission Brannan. Motion passed 3-0.

The commission returned to regular session at 11:05 a.m. with no action taken.

Revision to Employee Handbook

The County Commission review a revision to the Norton County Employee Handbook. The revision will clarify the use of vacation and sick leave. Upon review of the wording and revision, Commission Brannan made a motion to approve the added policy wording with a second from Commission Thompson. Motion passed 3-0.

Adjournment

There being no further business before the Board the meeting was adjourned until 10/23/2017. The commission minutes are not considered official until signed and approved by the commission and will remain a working document until approved.

October 10th minutes

A motion was made by Commissioner Brannan to approve the minutes from October 10th, 2017 with a second from Commissioner Thompson. Motion passed.