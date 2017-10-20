KSHSAA Sub-State Volleyball Brackets/Locations

Derek Nester
64 KSHSAA Volleyball Sub-State Tournaments will be conducted on Saturday, October 21, 2017. There will be 8 sub-state tournaments per classification/division with the winners of each tournament advancing to their state tournament on Friday and Saturday, October 27 and 28.

TIME: 12 Noon start time = 9 team tournament played on 1 court
1 PM start time = 8 team tournament played on 1 court; 9 team tournament played on 2 courts
1 PM/5 PM start = 6A tournaments played on 1 court
2 PM start time = All 1A & 4A tournaments and 2A, 3A, 5A, & 6A tournaments played on 2 courts

BRACKETS: Sub-state tournaments will be seeded on Wednesday, October 18. The KSHSAA will post the brackets online as soon as they are received from the tournament managers.

RESULTS: Completed sub-state brackets will be posted when received from the sub-state managers on Saturday evening.

STATE BRACKETS: The state brackets will be posted on Sunday, October 22.

STATE TOURNAMENT TIME SCHEDULE: In odd-numbered years (2017) the odd-numbered classifications will play first (Classes 5A, 4A DI, 3A, 1A DI) first round matches will begin at 8:30 AM. The even-numbered classifications (Classes 6A, 4A DII, 2A, 1A DII), will begin competition no earlier than 3:30 PM. on the 27th. Tournaments will conclude on Saturday, the 28th, with the odd-numbered classes starting at 10 AM and the even-numbered classes beginning at 2 PM.

CLASS 6A SUB-STATES
(Saturday, October 21)

(32 schools = 4 sites @ 8 schools divided into 2 Sub-State Tournaments)

Lawrence HS – Bill DeWitt, Manager(s) (1 Court)
Gardner-Edgerton HS; Kansas City-JC Harmon HS; Lawrence HS; Olathe Northwest HS; Shawnee Mission East HS; Shawnee Mission North HS; Shawnee Mission Northwest HS; Shawnee Mission West HS;

Overland Park-Blue Valley West HS – Cindy Roach, Manager(s) (1 Court)
Olathe East HS; Olathe North HS; Olathe South HS; Overland Park-Blue Valley HS; Overland Park-Blue Valley North HS; Overland Park-Blue Valley Northwest HS; Overland Park-Blue Valley West HS; Shawnee Mission South HS;

Wichita-Northwest HS – Lance Deckinger , Manager(s) (2 Courts)
Dodge City HS; Garden City HS; Haysville Campus HS; Hutchinson HS; Wichita-North HS; Wichita-Northwest HS; Wichita-South HS; Wichita-West HS;

Wichita-Southeast HS – Chris Asmussen, Manager(s) (2 Courts)
Derby HS; Junction City HS; Lawrence-Free State HS; Manhattan HS; Topeka HS; Topeka-Washburn Rural HS; Wichita-East HS; Wichita-Southeast HS;

CLASS 6A STATE TOURNAMENT – TOPEKA-EXPOCENTRE
Misty Rogers, Manager

 

CLASS 5A SUB-STATES
(Saturday, October 21)

(32 schools = 4 sites @ 8 schools divided into 2 Sub-State Tournaments)

Great Bend HS – David Meter, Manager(s) (2 Courts)
Goddard HS; Goddard-Eisenhower HS; Great Bend HS; Liberal HS; Maize South HS; Salina-Central HS; Salina-South HS; Wichita-Bishop Carroll HS;

Leavenworth HS – James Vanek, Manager(s) (2 Courts)
Kansas City-FL Schlagle HS; Kansas City-Washington HS; Kansas City-Wyandotte HS; Lansing HS; Leavenworth HS; Tecumseh-Shawnee Heights HS; Topeka-Highland Park HS; Topeka-Seaman HS;

Pittsburg HS – Jeff Staley, Manager(s) (2 Courts)
De Soto HS; Kansas City-Turner HS; Lenexa-St. James Academy; Olathe West HS; Overland Park-Blue Valley Southwest HS; Overland Park-St. Thomas Aquinas HS; Pittsburg HS; Shawnee-Mill Valley HS;

Valley Center HS – Caleb Smith, Manager(s) (2 Courts)
Andover HS; Emporia HS; Maize HS; Newton HS; Topeka West HS; Valley Center HS; Wichita-Heights HS; Wichita-Kapaun Mount Carmel HS;

CLASS 5A STATE TOURNAMENT – KS EXPO
Misty Rogers, Manager

 

CLASS 4A DI SUB-STATES
(Saturday, October 21)

 

(32 schools = 8 Sub-States @ 4 schools)

Atchison HS – Matt Renk, Manager(s) (1 Court)
Atchison HS; Basehor-Linwood HS; Kansas City-Piper HS; Tonganoxie HS;

Chanute HS – Eric Flaton, Manager(s) (1 Court)
Andover Central HS; Augusta HS; Chanute HS; Rose Hill HS;

El Dorado HS – Brian Engelken, Manager(s) (1 Court)
Abilene HS; El Dorado HS; Towanda-Circle HS; Wamego HS;

Fort Scott HS – Larry Fink, Manager(s) (1 Court)
Altamont-Labette County HS; Coffeyville-Field Kindley HS; Fort Scott HS; Independence HS;

Paola HS – Darin Gagnebin, Manager(s) (1 Court)
Louisburg HS; Ottawa HS; Paola HS; Spring Hill HS;

Shawnee Mission-Bishop Miege HS – Mike Hubka, Manager(s) (1 Court)
Bonner Springs HS; Eudora HS; Kansas City-Sumner Academy; Shawnee Mission-Bishop Miege HS;

Ulysses HS – Jason Kenny, Manager(s) (1 Court)
Buhler HS; Hays HS; McPherson HS; Ulysses HS;

Winfield HS – Billy Tipps, Manager(s) (1 Court)
Arkansas City HS; Mulvane HS; Wellington HS; Winfield HS;

CLASS 4A DI STATE TOURNAMENT – SALINA BICENTENNIAL
Jacob Potts, Manager

 

CLASS 4A DII SUB-STATES
(Saturday, October 21)

(32 schools = 8 Sub-States @ 4 schools)

Andale HS – Steve Stanhope, Manager(s) (1 Court)
Andale HS; Clearwater HS; Wichita-Collegiate HS; Wichita-Trinity Academy;

Burlington HS – Dave Watkins, Manager(s) (1 Court)
Burlington HS; Girard HS; Iola HS; Parsons HS;

Clay Center Community HS – Greg Ferguson, Manager(s) (1 Court)
Clay Center Community HS; Concordia HS; Lindsborg-Smoky Valley HS; Nickerson HS;

Frontenac HS – Paul Colton, Manager(s) (1 Court)
Baxter Springs HS; Columbus HS; Frontenac HS; Galena HS;

Garnett-Anderson County HS – Marshall Nienstedt, Manager(s) (1 Court)
Baldwin HS; Garnett-Anderson County HS; LaCygne-Prairie View HS; Osawatomie HS;

Holton HS – Brent Bechard, Manager(s) (1 Court)
Chapman HS; Holton HS; Marysville HS; St. George-Rock Creek HS;

Hugoton HS – C. J. Korf, Manager(s) (1 Court)
Holcomb HS; Hugoton HS; Larned HS; Pratt HS;

Topeka-Hayden HS – Bobby Taul, Manager(s) (1 Court)
Kansas City-Bishop Ward HS; Meriden-Jefferson West HS; Santa Fe Trail HS; Topeka-Hayden HS;

CLASS 4A DII STATE TOURNAMENT – SALINA-TONY’S
Jacob Potts, Manager

 

CLASS 3A SUB-STATES
(Saturday, October 21)

(64 schools = 8 Sub-States @ 8 schools)

Erie HS – Noah Francis, Manager(s) (2 Courts)
Arma-Northeast HS; Caney Valley HS; Cherokee-Southeast HS; Cherryvale HS; Erie HS; Fredonia HS; Neodesha HS; Riverton HS;

Eskridge-Mission Valley HS – Rod Hasenbank, CAA, Manager(s) (2 Courts)
Council Grove HS; Eskridge-Mission Valley HS; Hoyt-Royal Valley HS; Osage City HS; Riley County HS; Rossville HS; Silver Lake HS; St. Marys HS;

Hays-Thomas More Prep-Marian HS – Troy Schulte, Manager(s) (1 Court)
Cimarron HS; Colby HS; Goodland HS; Hays-Thomas More Prep-Marian HS; Lakin HS; Norton Community HS; Phillipsburg HS; Scott Community HS;

Hesston HS – Clint Stoppel, Manager(s) (1 Court)
Eureka HS; Halstead HS; Haven HS; Hesston HS; Hutchinson-Trinity Catholic HS; Sedgwick HS; Whitewater-Remington HS; Wichita-The Independent HS;

Horton HS – Mark Ross, Manager(s) (2 Courts)
Atchison-Maur Hill-Mount Academy; Easton-Pleasant Ridge HS; Effingham-Atchison Co Community HS; Hiawatha HS; Horton HS; Sabetha HS; Seneca-Nemaha Central HS; Wathena-Riverside HS;

Kingman HS – Roland Van Wyhe, Manager(s) (2 Courts)
Anthony/Harper-Chaparral HS; Belle Plaine HS; Cheney HS; Conway Springs HS; Douglass HS; Garden Plain HS; Kingman HS; Kismet-Southwestern Heights HS;

Russell HS – Gene Flax, Manager(s) (2 Courts)
Beloit HS; Ellsworth HS; Gypsum-Southeast of Saline HS; Hoisington HS; Lyons HS; Minneapolis HS; Russell HS; Sterling HS;

Wellsville HS – Brad Burkdoll, Manager(s) (2 Courts)
Humboldt HS; McLouth HS; Mound City-Jayhawk Linn HS; Oskaloosa HS; Perry-Lecompton HS; Pomona-West Franklin HS; Richmond-Central Heights HS; Wellsville HS;

CLASS 3A STATE TOURNAMENT – EMPORIA
Tom McEvoy, Manager

 

CLASS 2A SUB-STATES
(Saturday, October 21)

(65 schools = 7 Sub-States @ 8 schools and *1 Sub-States @ 9 schools)

Burlingame HS – Tammy Baird, Manager(s) (1 Court)
Burlingame HS; Jackson Heights HS; Lawrence-Bishop Seabury Academy; Lyndon HS; Olathe-Heritage Christian Academy; Prairie Village-Kansas City Christian HS; Shawnee-Maranatha Christian Academy; Winchester-Jefferson County North HS;

Kinsley HS – Luke Ritchie, Manager(s) (1 Court)
Ellinwood HS; Greensburg-Kiowa County HS; Kinsley HS; La Crosse HS; Macksville HS; Medicine Lodge HS; Pratt-Skyline HS; Spearville HS;

Leoti-Wichita County HS – Haydon Parks, Manager(s) (1 Court)
Elkhart HS; Jetmore-Hodgeman County HS; Johnson-Stanton County HS; Leoti-Wichita County HS; Meade HS; Ness City HS; Sublette HS; Syracuse HS;

Marion HS – Tod Gordon, Manager(s) (2 Courts)
Allen-Northern Heights HS; Canton-Galva HS; Goessel HS; Herington HS; Hillsboro HS; Marion HS; Olpe HS; Wabaunsee HS;

Salina-Sacred Heart HS – Eric Muninger, Manager(s) (1 Court)
Belleville-Republic County HS; Bennington HS; Blue Rapids-Valley Heights HS; Brookville-Ell-Saline HS; Central Plains HS; Lincoln HS; Salina-Sacred Heart HS; Solomon HS;

Udall HS – Wyatt Williams, Manager(s) (2 Courts)
Burden-Central HS; Dexter HS\Cedar Vale HS; Elbing-Berean Academy; Inman HS; Leon-Bluestem HS; Moundridge HS; Oxford HS; Udall HS;

* WaKeeney-Trego Community HS – Jeremy Samson, Manager(s) (2 Courts)
Ellis HS; Hill City HS; Hoxie HS; Oakley HS; Oberlin-Decatur Community HS; Plainville HS; Smith Center HS; St. Francis HS; WaKeeney-Trego Community HS;

Yates Center HS – Eric Busteed, Manager(s) (2 Courts)
Howard-West Elk HS; Madison HS\Hamilton HS; Oswego HS; Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan HS; Pleasanton HS; Sedan HS; Uniontown HS; Yates Center HS;

CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT – EMPORIA
Tom McEvoy, Manager

 

CLASS 1A DI SUB-STATES
(Saturday, October 21)

 

(44 schools/teams = 4 Sub-States @ 5 schools, 4 Sub-States @ 6 schools)

Atwood-Rawlins County HS – Deone Horinek, Manager(s) (1 Court)
Atwood-Rawlins County HS; Dighton HS; Kensington-Thunder Ridge HS; Tribune-Greeley County HS; Winona-Triplains/Brewster HS;

Centralia HS – Roger Holthaus, Manager(s) (1 Court)
Centralia HS; Frankfort HS; Highland-Doniphan West HS; Onaga HS; Troy HS; Valley Falls HS;

Chetopa HS – Dennis Orns, Manager(s) (1 Court)
Chetopa HS; Leroy-Southern Coffey County HS; Moran-Marmaton Valley HS; Rosalia-Flinthills HS; St. Paul HS;

Clyde-Clifton Clyde HS – Kieran Wurtz, Manager(s) (1 Court)
Clyde-Clifton Clyde HS; Hanover HS; Mankato-Rock Hills HS; Scandia-Pike Valley HS; Wakefield HS; Washington County HS;

Lebo HS – Dale True, Manager(s) (1 Court)
Cottonwood Falls-Chase County HS; Lebo HS; Lost Springs-Centre HS; Peabody-Burns HS; Rural Vista HS;

Norwich HS – Mike Klaver, Manager(s) (1 Court)
Burrton HS; Caldwell HS; Langdon-Fairfield HS; Norwich HS; Pretty Prairie HS; St. John-Hudson HS;

Satanta HS – Jeremy Hazen, Manager(s) (1 Court)
Bucklin HS; Coldwater-South Central HS; Minneola HS; Montezuma-South Gray HS; Satanta HS;

Sylvan Grove-Sylvan-Lucas Unified HS – Craig Batchman, Manager(s) (1 Court)
Downs-Lakeside HS; Little River HS; Osborne HS; Stockton HS; Sylvan Grove-Sylvan-Lucas Unified HS; Victoria HS;

CLASS 1A DI STATE TOURNAMENT – HAYS
Brad Haynes, Manager

 

CLASS 1A DII SUB-STATES
(Saturday, October 21)

(44 schools/teams = 4 Sub-States @ 5 schools, 4 Sub-States @ 6 schools)

Axtell HS – Jayson Tynon, Manager(s) (1 Court)
Axtell HS; Junction City-St. Xavier HS; Linn HS; Randolph-Blue Valley HS; Wetmore HS;

Beloit-St. John’s HS – Marcy Kee, Manager(s) (1 Court)
Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton HS; Natoma HS; Southern Cloud HS; Tescott HS; Wilson HS;

Kiowa-South Barber HS – Steve Roberts, Manager(s) (1 Court)
Argonia HS; Ashland HS; Attica HS; Cunningham HS; Kiowa-South Barber HS; South Haven HS;

Melvern-Marais Des Cygnes Valley HS – Thad Thurston, Manager(s) (1 Court)
Buffalo-Altoona Midway HS; Colony-Crest HS; Hartford HS; Melvern-Marais Des Cygnes Valley HS; Waverly HS;

Otis-Bison HS – Deb Erb /Stan Ewy, Manager(s) (1 Court)
Chase HS; Hutchinson-Central Christian HS; McPherson-Elyria Christian HS; Otis-Bison HS; Rozel-Pawnee Heights HS; Stafford HS;

Palco HS – Roger Morris, Manager(s) (1 Court)
Almena-Northern Valley HS; Logan HS; Palco HS; Quinter HS; Ransom-Western Plains HS\Healy HS;

Rolla HS – Megan Gibler, Manager(s) (1 Court)
Deerfield HS; Fowler HS; Ingalls HS; Moscow HS; Rolla HS;

Sharon Springs-Wallace County HS – Larry O’Connor, Manager(s) (1 Court)
Bird City-Cheylin HS; Grainfield-Wheatland/Grinnell HS; Rexford-Golden Plains HS; Sharon Springs-Wallace County HS; Weskan HS;

CLASS 1A DII STATE TOURNAMENT – HAYS
Brad Haynes, Manager

Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000.

