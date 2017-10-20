Lincoln County Commissioners – October 9, 2017

The regular meeting of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners was held in the commission meeting room of the courthouse Monday, October 9, 2017. Chairman Al Joe Wallace called the meeting to order at 8:00 a.m. with Vice-Chairman Terry Finch present and Alexis Pflugh, present via telephone. County Clerk Dawn Harlow was in attendance.

Others present for portions of the meeting: Norman Mannel, Ladonna Reinert, Debora Zachgo, Leann Bishop, Howard Wehrman and Randy Pickering.

Health Nurse/Administrator Ladonna Reinert provided a diagnosis and an estimate for parts to repair the 2006 Ford Taurus SE. The board approved Keever Auto & Ag to make the necessary repairs. Reinert reported on the following topics: NCKC internet installed and busy administering flu shots.

Terry Finch moved to approve and adopt the minutes of the October 2, 2017 regular meeting as presented, seconded by Al Joe Wallace. Motion carried.

Terry Finch moved to approve the status change for Jerold Hlad from part-time EMT to full-time EMT, continuing wage of $13.30 per hour, effective September 26, 2017, seconded by Al Joe Wallace. Motion carried.

Correspondence for the transportation bus annual grant was tabled.

Terry Finch moved to enter into a three-year gravel removal/purchase agreement with Adis Wacker, expiring October 31, 2020, seconded by Al Joe Wallace. Motion carried.

Terry Finch reported on the Council on Aging meeting that he attended and related a concern over their procedure for rescheduling meetings.

The chairman recessed the meeting at 8:53 a.m. until 9:55 a.m.

The chairman reconvened the meeting to regular session at 9:56 a.m.

Randy Pickering, RanDan Inc, as per the Lincoln County, Kansas, Solid Waste Collection Contract, provided a review of services provided and the current costs of operation. Pickering related that he continues to have problems with residents not utilizing compliant trash containers and continues to deal with extremely large amounts of animal waste being left in the cities for pickup. Pickering reminded the board that his current contract will expire December 2017, and that he is willing to extend his current contract for five years, with no increase for 2018. The board requested that Pickering submit a contract extension for them to review at a later date.

With no further business to come before the board the chairman adjourned the meeting at 10:08 a.m. so that the board can attend employee training at the Finch Theatre. The next meeting will be Monday, October 16, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. in the commission meeting room of the courthouse.