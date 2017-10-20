Severe Weather Is Possible Saturday Afternoon

By
Derek Nester
-

There is a risk of severe weather across Northeast and East Central Kansas on Saturday afternoon. The areas most likely to see severe weather are east of a line from Marysville to Junction City. The main threats from the severe weather will be large hail, damaging winds, and frequent lightning. A tornado cannot be ruled out.

Storms are expected to develop across North Central Kansas between Noon and 3pm and move eastward into Northeast and East Central Kansas. Topeka and Emporia can expect storms between 2 pm and 6 pm. Lawrence and Ottawa can expect storms between 5 pm and 8 pm.

Have a plan on how to receive severe weather information if you have outdoor activities on Saturday.

Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communication. After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations. In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 70 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing.

