Severe Weather Is Possible Saturday Afternoon

There is a risk of severe weather across Northeast and East Central Kansas on Saturday afternoon. The areas most likely to see severe weather are east of a line from Marysville to Junction City. The main threats from the severe weather will be large hail, damaging winds, and frequent lightning. A tornado cannot be ruled out.

Storms are expected to develop across North Central Kansas between Noon and 3pm and move eastward into Northeast and East Central Kansas. Topeka and Emporia can expect storms between 2 pm and 6 pm. Lawrence and Ottawa can expect storms between 5 pm and 8 pm.

Have a plan on how to receive severe weather information if you have outdoor activities on Saturday.