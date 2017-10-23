Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 10/16/17

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular adjourned session with Robert S. Connell, Chairman, Lynn Feldhausen and David E. Baier members and Sonya L. Stohs, County Clerk present.

The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

The minutes and agenda were approved as presented upon a motion by David E. Baier seconded by Lynn Feldhausen. Unanimous.

Joe Horigan, Frankfort placed a call to the Board to ask for six-month extension for his Neighborhood Revitalization application. Lynn Feldhausen moved, seconded by David E. Baier to grant Joe Horigan, Frankfort a six-month extension for his Neighborhood Revitalization application. Unanimous.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Larry Polson met with the Board.

Lynn Feldhausen moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the following purchase order. Unanimous.

Welborn Sales, Salina, KS

for corrugated pipes

$2,890.00-Road & Bridge fund-P.O. # 108726

The Board discussed the motor grader bid breakdown that was presented by Public Works Administrator Mike Craig. No action was taken.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig asked for a step increase for Kelly Fitzgerald from Operator I at $16.11 an hour to Operator II at $16.61 an hour effective November 1, 2017. Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to approve the step increase for Kelly Fitzgerald from Operator I at $16.11 an hour to Operator II at $16.61 an hour effective November 1, 2017. Unanimous.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the following purchase order. Unanimous.

Sanofi Pasteur, Inc., Chicago, IL

For flu vaccine

$8,677.62-Health fund-P.O. # 5428

David E. Baier moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to approve the Neighborhood Revitalization application for Rodney and Micki Nolte, Beattie, KS with the preconstruction pictures that were provided by the applicant. Unanimous.

Helen Stuckey-Weaver, Wellness Weavers met with the Board.

Lynn Feldhausen moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve the vouchers, as presented, and issue manual warrants from the respective funds. Unanimous.

Sheriff Daniel A. Hargrave met with the Board to present a contract with Advanced Correctional Healthcare, Inc. to take care of the Healthcare in the Marshall County Jail facility. David E. Baier moved, seconded by Lynn Feldhausen to approve the signing of the contract with Advanced Correctional Healthcare, Inc. to take care of the Healthcare in the Marshall County Jail facility. Unanimous.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to go into executive session for twenty minutes at 10:20 a.m. to discuss confidential data relating to financial affairs or trade secrets of corporation, partnerships, trusts and individual proprietorship (economic development) with County Clerk Sonya L. Stohs and Sheriff Daniel A. Hargrave present. Unanimous. Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to extend executive session for ten minutes at 10:40 a.m. for the same reasons and the same persons present. Unanimous. Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to extend executive session for ten minutes at 10:40 a.m. for the same reasons and the same persons present. Unanimous.

The Board had discussion on the different Architects that were interviewed on the possible jail addition. Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to approve going into contract negotiations with TreanorHL, Kansas City, MO for designing an addition to the Law Enforcement Center. Unanimous.

Robert S. Connell moved, seconded by David E. Baier to adjourn at 11:22 a.m. Unanimous. The next schedule meeting will be Monday, October 23, 2017 starting at 8:30 a.m.