Norton City Council Minutes October 18, 2017

October 18, 2017

The Norton City Council met in regular session Wednesday, October 18, 2017, at 5:30 p.m., with Mayor Jim Miller presiding. Council members present were Jerry Jones, Dennis Gilhousen, Gary Lacy, and Ron Briery. Chriss McDiffett and Jeff Urban were absent. Others present were Robert Bowman, Chris Harting, Karla Reed, Dana Paxton, David Porter, Crystal Richard, Jody Enfield, Jeff Wolf, Jamie Amlong, Gerry Cullumber, Karen Griffiths, Chad Buckley, and Darla Ellis. Chief of Police Gerry Cullumber led those present in the Flag Salute.

Motion was made by Jerry Jones and seconded by Dennis Gilhousen to approve the October 4, 2017 council meeting minutes. Vote taken. Motion carried.

The following building permits were presented:

Emil Oswald – $ 2,000 – Construct dwelling addition at 405 E. Washington Carolyn Foskuhl – $ 6,000 – Reroof structure at 306 N. Graves Matt Pollock – $ 7,500 – Reroof structure at 206 W. Wilberforce Robert Daniels – $ 400 – Window Replacement at 410 N. State AT&T – $500,000 – Renewal for demolition permit of AT&T Tower at 206 E. Lincoln

Chris Harting was present with questions regarding the proposed Level 1 Motor Carrier Vehicle Inspector program for truck traffic in the City of Norton. Chief Cullumber stated the Police Department plans to use the City Parking lot for the inspections, and agricultural trucks are exempt. He stated they have no intention of targeting any trucks and would only be looking for violations that are a safety concern; he understands this is an agricultural community, and plans to have an informational meeting for the public later on to address concerns of the community before the program is implemented.

Assistant Chief of Police Jody Enfield introduced new Police Officers Crystal Richard and David Porter. Crystal is currently the Police/Court Clerk, and will continue in this role until a replacement is hired and trained. David is currently a Captain at the Norton Correctional Facility and has worked at the facility for 12 years; he will start October 30th. David and Crystal left the meeting at 5:38 p.m.

Motion was made by Gary Lacy and seconded by Jerry Jones to approve the annual service maintenance contract with Hach Company to perform the required meter testing for water quality at the water plant from December of 2017 through November of 2018, at a cost of $10,252.70, to be paid from budget line item 43.44.278. This amount includes calibrating and maintaining the meters, and repair and replacement of parts. The current contract expires November 30, 2017. Hach is the sole source provider for this service in the area. Vote taken. Motion carried.

Jamie reported the chlorine dioxide generator from Evoqua Water Technologies, LLC is being built and should be delivered in approximately 4 weeks. Evoqua will install the machine and give a day of training on the new machine. Jamie is also trying to schedule an inspection of the water tower. A submersible unit would be used so the tower would not need to be drained. The City would get an interior and exterior report, as well as a video of the inside of the tower.

Chief Cullumber reported on a Justice Administration Grant for a records management system he will be applying for. This would update the Police Department’s system and also streamline the Municipal Court’s record keeping. It is a $50,000 grant with no match required, and would include mobile data terminals so officers could do their reports in the field and then download them into the system. Chief Cullumber thanked the Norton County Community Foundation for providing grant funds for new radios, which have been installed in the patrol cars and are working very well. He also reported the Police Department was awarded forfeited funds from illegal drug sales, and purchased $6,500 in bullet-proof vests with these forfeited drug funds.

Chad Buckley stated the street work is complete south of the Almena State Bank on Wilmington Street and it will be closed for 2 weeks. The Live Well Norton trail project on Armory Drive is also progressing.

Chad reported the City Land Bank met on October 12 and discussed procedures for the sale of land and bidding requirements. A list of Land Bank Sale Considerations was presented and approved, and the property at 517 W. Washington has been advertised for sale by sealed bid, with a minimum bid of $1,000. A full description of the real estate and all terms of sale are available at the City Office or on the City website at http://www.cityofnorton.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=39. All bids must be on the official Land Bank Sealed Bid Form, and are due by 5:00 p.m. on November 15, 2017.

Chad reported Logan Keiswetter has submitted his notice of resignation from the Electric Distribution department. He also reported an Employee Appreciation luncheon will be held on Friday, October 27th at the Public Works Shop. Chad will be meeting with Harold Schleicher from KDOT to figure out the exact location for the directional signs along Highways 283 and 36 which will be installed. A Finance Committee meeting will be held on October 24 at 4:00 p.m.

Dennis Gilhousen reported on the Public Works Committee meeting. A sidewalk replacement project on W. Lincoln was discussed and it will be reviewed to come up with possible solutions and if necessary, it will be replaced so it drains correctly. A drainage issue on S. Archer and E. Washington was also discussed and crews will work on the problem.

Motion was made by Dennis Gilhousen and seconded by Jerry Jones to waive the formal first reading of Ordinance #1708, designating certain streets within the City of Norton, Kansas, as main trafficways, including Holme Street, West Avenue, Woods Drive and Woodsfield Street, and certain other streets within the City as trafficway connections, including Wilberforce Street, Valley Vista Drive, and Brown Avenue . This allows the City to pursue funding options for the repair of these streets. Vote taken. Motion carried.

Dennis Gilhousen stated Chad has asked RMA Engineering, LLC for a proposal for the design of the street repair on the above designated streets. The Council will consider the proposal at the next council meeting.

Motion was made by Dennis Gilhousen and seconded by Gary Lacy to waive the formal first reading of Ordinance #1709, restricting vehicle parking and mandating certain handicap parking on the south side of the 300 block of East Washington Street, within the City of Norton, Kansas . One handicap spot has been requested in front of the Norton Post Office, and it would be van accessible. Vote taken. Motion carried.

At 6:00 p.m., a Public Hearing was opened to discuss the condition of the property located at 814 N. Grant in Norton. The purpose of the hearing is for the owner, his or her agent, any lienholders of record, any occupant and any other interested parties to appear and show cause why such structure should not be declared as an unsafe or dangerous structure. Karla Reed was present at the hearing as the property owner representative. Jeff Wolf distributed photos showing the violations that still exist as of today. He recommended the council proceed with setting a time limit for the remainder of the structure violations and any personal property which remains to be addressed. It was agreed that the remaining issues include removing the tree on the northwest corner near the house; repaint and repair around the doors, windows, eaves and trim; treat or replace the boarded up window on the northwest side of the house; get glass installed in window on the south side of the garage; finish replacing the garage siding on the south and west side of the garage; finish repairing the roof of the garage; replace, remove or repair the screen door on the south side of the house; paint the garage doors on the east side; and clean and paint the exterior of the house. Karla stated she would like 60 more days to complete the repairs. Jeff Wolf stated if there are adverse weather conditions during that time, she could request a time extension.

Motion was made by Ron Briery and seconded by Dennis Gilhousen to give the landowner or agent of 814 N. Grant until December 18, 2017 to make the above listed repairs, and until April 15, 2018 to complete the exterior cleaning and painting as listed above. Gary Lacy said he appreciates the work she has done so far and would like to approve more time. Vote taken. Motion carried 3-1 with Jerry Jones, Dennis Gilhousen, and Ron Briery voting yes, and Gary Lacy voting no. The City Attorney will prepare a Resolution with these terms. Karla left the meeting at 6:10 p.m.

Ron Briery stated when the curb work was completed north of Moffet Drug, the handicap parking was not repainted. He asked if city crews could repaint the handicap parking spaces all around town in the future.

Motion was made by Jerry Jones and seconded by Dennis Gilhousen to authorize the transfer of $38,062.08 from the Special Pool Sales Tax fund to the General Pool Fund to cover the deficit for the 2017 pool season. Vote taken. Motion carried.

Karen Griffiths reported the Planning Commission met on October 16 and held a hearing regarding a request to rezone the property at 513 ½ E. Lincoln and 519 E. Lincoln from Multiple Dwelling to Business District. The Planning Commission voted to deny the rezoning request because it would be spot zoning.

Motion was made by Ron Briery and seconded by Jerry Jones to approve Appropriating Ordinance #20. Vote taken. Motion carried.

Ron Briery reported the Airport Board agreed on address numbers to be posted on each airport hangar for emergency purposes.

Motion was made by Ron Briery to adjourn. Council adjourned at 6:15 p.m.