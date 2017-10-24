Norton Co Board Of Commissioners Minutes October 23, 2017

Norton Co Board of Commissioners

October 23, 2017

Commissioner Charles Posson called the meeting of the Norton Co Board of Commissioners to order at 9:00 AM on October 23, 2017 at the Commission Room. Attendance: Richard Thompson, Present: Charles Posson, Present: Thomas Brannan , Present.

Solid Waste

Brian Smith, Norton County Solid Waste was in to present bids to the commission for a riding lawn mower. Three bids were received for the mower, Landmark Implement, Engels Sales and Service and Norton Sports Center. Upon review of the bids a motion was made by Commissioner Brannan to accept the low bid from Norton Sports Center in the amount of$4,325, (with trade in of$1,800). The motion was given a second by Commissioner Thompson. Motion passed 3-0.

Commission Minutes

A motion was made by Commissioner Thompson to approve the minutes from October 16th, 2017 with a second from Commissioner Brannan. Motion passed.

Road Dept.

Floyd Richard, Norton County Road Department was in to visit with the commission about trading for a newer high pressure washer, with the hot water option. Floyd stated the current model the county is using is now ten years old and requiring a lot of maintenance. A quote and informational brochure was provided to the commission for review. A motion was made by Commissioner Thompson to approve the quote from Hotsy in the amount of $6,480 with a second from Commissioner Brannan. Motion passed 3-0.

The commission discussed a question from a property owner on West Washington Street. The property owner asked the Commission to review damage on a driveway, concrete surface. Commissioner Brannan stated he would v.isit with the property owner.

An application for Road subsurface use was presented to the commission and road supervisor for approval and review. Century Link presented the application for telecommunications line that will be run to the Norton City/County Airport. The plans and application were approved.

Mapes & Miller Accounting

John Mapes with Mapes & Miller Accounting was present to deliver the Norton County2016 draft discussion audit. The audit was reviewed

A motion was given by Commissioner Thompson to approve the audit as submitted and to have Mapes & Miller Accounting submit the documents to the State Agency. The motion was given a second by Commissioner Brannan. Motion passed 3-0.

A motion was made by Commissioner Thompson to go into executive session for a period of 10 minutes at 11:10 am for the purpose of non-elected personnel and to include County Counselor R. Douglas Sebelius, County Clerk Robert D. Wyatt and John Mapes. The motion was given a second from Commissioner Brannan. Motion passed 3-0.

The commission returned to regular session at 11:20 AM with no action taken.

Executive Session

A motion was made by Commissioner Thompson to go into executive session at 11:20 am for a period of 10 minutes for the purpose of Attorney Client information and to include County Counselor R. Douglas

Sebelius, John Mapes and County Clerk Robert D. Wyatt. The motion was given a second by Commissioner Brannan. The motion passed 3-0.

The commission returned to regular session at 11:30 am with no action taken.

EMS

Robert Clark, Norton County EMS was present to discuss department operations.

A motion was made by Commission Brannan to go into executive session at 11:35 am for a period of 15 minutes for discussion of non-elected personnel and to include Robert Clark, County Counselor R. Douglas Sebelius and County County Clerk Robert D. Wyatt. The motion was given a second by Commissioner Thompson. Motion passed 3-0.

The commission returned to regular session at 11:50 am. A motion was made by Commissioner Brannan to extend the executive session for a period of 15 minutes. The motion was given a second by Commissioner Thompson. Motion passed. The commission returned to regular session at 12:05 pm with no action taken as a result of the executive session.

Adjournment

There being no further business before the Board the meeting was adjourned until 10/3V2017. The commission minutes are not considered official until signed and approved by the commission and will remain a working document until signed and approved by the commission.