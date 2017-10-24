Norton High School athletics can be heard right here on your hometown radio staton, KQNK! We broadcast every NCHS football game, as well as boys and girls basketball. You can also catch the Blue Jay wrestlers in action as well, as they participate in tournaments all across the state. On the go? Every game on KQNK is simulcast over the internet, right here on KQNK.com. Download the FREE KQNK mobile app for live streaming on your smartphone. Just search “KQNK-FM” in your app store.

Thu 26

HSFB: Thomas More Prep at Norton

October 26 @ 7:00 PM
Fri 01

HSBB: Oakley at Norton [STREAM]

December 1 @ 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sat 02

HSWR: Norton at St. Francis Invitational [STREAM]

December 2 @ 9:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Thu 07

HSBB: Norton Boys vs. TBA [STREAM]

December 7
Thu 07

HSBB: Norton Girls vs. TBA [STREAM]

December 7
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communication. After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations. In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 70 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing.

