KQNK Suspends Internet Streaming

It is with sincere regret that KQNK will suspend online streaming operations except local ballgames, effective October 31st. We have taken great pride in our efforts to better serve our community of listeners with this option, but prohibitive rights fees and increased costs for managing those fees leave us no choice. We will return to our previous strategy of streaming only local sports, airing on KQNK. This will in no way affect our over the air broadcasts, which will continue as usual. Our first, and most significant priority remains serving our local communities as over the air radio broadcasters. Again, this only effects our daily streaming efforts. We will continue to stream local sports events. We thank our listeners and our advertisers for your continued support.

Sincerely

Marvin Matchett

Station Manager