Marysville City Council Meeting Notes – 10/23/17

The Marysville City Council met Monday. An ordinance was adopted vacating an alley between 5th and 6th streets, May and North streets as earlier discussed, contingent upon sale closing to Terry and Karen Hughes, who plan to further develop the lots into an open green space.

The City Administrator updated projects. Cleaning of the East and Tension water towers is complete, and work on the North Street water line is wrapping up. Concrete work continues on the apron at the airport, and curb and gutter work on U.S. Highway 36 will be finished, with milling for resurface of the highway to begin next week. The Mayor suggested moving work on drainage at the Lakeview Sports Complex ahead to this year, utilizing existing funds from Parks and Rec. The project is budgeted to next year.

A motion to allow the City Administrator authorization to purchase up to 2 mowers at online auction from a Holton firm was approved, not to exceed a total of $12,000. $14,000 was previously budgeted for 1 new mower next year.

An appointment by the Mayor of Mike Blaske to the Koester Block Museum Advisory Board was approved.

The recent Marysville Candidates Forum will air on BVTV Sundays and Wednesdays at 7:40 p.m. on channel 3, prior to the City Council meeting program. It will also air Monday, Thursday, and Fridays at 1 p.m., and Tuesday and Saturday evenings at 7.