Mitchell County Commissioners – October 23, 2017

The Mitchell County Commissioners met on Monday morning. Commissioners Tom Claussen and Jim Marshall attended the recent Health Board meeting. They reported that there was talk of multiple changes coming in the future of health care. They also said that now Medicare and Medicaid patients must have plans in case of any emergency.

Claussen reported that a new and very powerful video entitled “The Dark Side of the Full Moon” will soon be available dealing with Post-Partum Depression. It can be more severe than most people think and can have long term implications.

The Mitchell County Health Fair will be conducted at the NCK Tech College gymnasium on November 4. This is an excellent opportunity for people to get an all-round checkup at a reasonable cost. As an added bonus, a concession stand will be operated by the Beloit High Cross-Country team for those attending.

The commissioners took note of the work done by the City of Beloit street crews on the railroad crossing on South Hersey Street. Mr. Rabe said it was short term fix until Kyle Railroad was able to give their attention to a long-term fix. Rabe said Kyle has not provided a solid answer for a date for the crossing repairs.

County Engineer Stuart Porter said he received word that KDOT funding has been approved for a bridge replacement north of Glen Elder on the County line. This is an 80/20 match with the state picking up 80 percent of the cost. This is a fracture critical bridge, so replacing it will reduce the number of fracture critical bridges in the county. He said an inter-local agreement will need to be arranged with Jewell County so that both counties are equally informed. Porter said the funds would probably not be available until 2019.

Porter said he had met with Dale Housh, Superintendent of Public Works, and discussed the replacement of a bridge on Victor Road. The back wall is failing and when high water runs though the bridge, the water washes out material behind the wall. The bridge is located near the residence of Kirby Kittenger. Porter has an agreement for the Commissioners to consider for Schwab-Eaton to draw up the engineering plans for the bridge replacement. He believes the work could be scheduled for next spring.

Nicole McDaniel from the NCK Planning Commission appeared to update the Commissioners on the Historical Renovation grant. The full amount they are applying for is $103,000. They may apply for tax credit benefits at a later date. There is an application fee of $900 if they submit the application now, but the cost is $200 if they wait a short period of time. The Commissioner voted to wait and pay the lower fee. McDaniel said there is traditionally a total of $700,000-$800,000 to be awarded in the program. Usually there is well over a million dollars requested. The awards will be announced in the second week of February.

Beloit City Manager Jason Rabe told the Commissioners that progress is being made on the renovation of the Little Red Schoolhouse. He is working closely with Jerry Boettcher to coordinate the repairs. The commissioners will not meet on October 31. The next scheduled meeting is on Monday, November 6 at 8:30 a.m. at the Mitchell County Courthouse.