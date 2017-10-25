Osborne County Commissioners – October 16, 2017

Chad Hallack
-

Osborne County Commissioners – Minutes for October 16, 2017

Present: Alfred Reif, Craig Pottberg, C.W. “Bill” Seaman and Vienna Janis, County Clerk or Amy Stanton, Deputy County Clerk.

Brent French met with commissioners.

Alfred Reif called the meeting to order at 9:10 a.m.

Commissioners read the minutes from October 9, 2017. C.W. Seaman moved to approve the minutes as amended, Craig Pottberg second. Vote: all motion carried.

Commissioners signed and approved checks and vouchers totaling $80,037.27:

General                                   $11,971.56

Road & Bridge                         31,779.62

Health                                     1,351.19

Appraiser’s Cost                      664.95

Election                                   196.54

Noxious Weed                         12,563.79

Ambulance                              1,178.75

Waste Disposal                       7,469.19

OFD #1 General                      7,092.88

OFD #2 General                      138.57

Local E-911 Fund                     4,887.86

Special R&B Improve              742.37

Total                $80,037.27

Chris Rhodes new Emergency Manager/IT person met with commissioners.

Johnnie Adam met with commissioners to check on the status of the metal for gutter. There has been no work done. Commissioners called Wayne Ducolon to check on the status of the metal and he stated will have an answer this afternoon.

Amy Stanton informed commissioners that while she worked over the weekend there were four bats flying around the courthouse. Tom Bowler caught two of the bats this morning.

Commissioners looked over the renewal for Advance Life Insurance. The rates have not changed. C.W. Seaman moved to approve the renewal for Advance Life Insurance, Alfred Reif second. Vote: all motion carried.

Commissioners looked over letter of support for Solomon Valley Transportation and made a change.

Vienna Janis asked commissioners if they would take Chris Rhodes and introduce him to the other departments.

Craig Pottberg moved to adjourn the meeting with no other business, C.W. Seaman second. Vote: all motion carried. Meeting ended at 11:12 a.m.

 

 

 

 

