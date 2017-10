KNDY Area High School Football Scores – 10/26/17

NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS LEAGUE

Abilene at McPherson (Friday 10/17)

Marysville 26, Riley County 21

Rock Creek at Chapman (Friday 10/17)

Scott City at Concordia (Friday 10/17)

Smoky Valley at Clay Center (Friday 10/17)

Wamego at Hays (Friday 10/17)

TWIN VALLEY LEAGUE

Clifton-Clyde – OPEN DATE

Frankfort 48, Blue Valley-Randolph 0

Hanover 54, Axtell 8

Jackson Heights at Centralia (Friday 10/17)

Onaga 60, Valley Falls 6

Pike Valley 56, Linn 6

Troy at Horton (Friday 10/17)

Valley Heights 1, Washington County 0 – Forfeit

Wabaunsee at Doniphan West – (Friday 10/17)

TENTATIVE PLAYOFF SCHEDULES

(Times & Locations To Be Announced)

8-MAN DIVISION II

Rock Hills vs. Hanover – Friday, November 3rd

Axtell vs. Pike Valley – Friday, November 3rd

8-MAN DIVISION I

Clifton-Clyde vs. Osborne – Friday, November 3rd

CLASS 3A

Pleasant Ridge vs. Nemaha Central – Tuesday, October 31st

Sabetha vs. Maur Hill-Mount Academy – Tuesday, October 31st

Norton vs. Marysville – Tuesday, October 31st