1A D-I State Volleyball Tournament Results – Pool Play (10/27/17)

Friday, October 27 — Pool I (Top Bracket)

Seed 1: Centralia, 38-1

Seed 8: Lebo, 21-13

Seed 4: Pretty Prairie, 32-4

Seed 5: Hanover, 29-10

Court A

Game Time Teams Scores

8:30 AM Pretty Prairie (4) vs. Hanover (5) – 25-22 14-25 25-7

9:30 AM Centralia (1) vs. Lebo (8) – 25-15 25-18

10:30 AM Pretty Prairie (4) vs. Lebo – (8) 25-18, 25-16

11:30 AM Centralia (1) vs. Hanover – (5) 25-18, 25-10

12:30 PM Hanover (5) vs. Lebo (8) – 25-18, 25-19

1:30 PM Centralia (1) vs. Pretty Prairie (4) 25-14, 25-21

Friday, October 27 — Pool II (Bottom Bracket)

Seed 2: Sylvan Grove-Sylvan-Lucas Unified, 36-2

Seed 7: LeRoy-Southern Coffey County, 26-12

Seed 3: Coldwater-South Central, 36-3

Seed 6: Atwood-Rawlins County, 25-10

Court B

Game Time Teams Scores

8:30 AM South Central (3) vs. Rawlins County (6) 25-23, 25-18

9:30 AM Sylvan-Lucas Unified (2) vs. Southern Coffey Co. (7) 25-12, 25-23

10:30 AM South Central (3) vs. Southern Coffey County (7) 25-12, 25-14

11:30 AM Sylvan-Lucas Unified (2) vs. Rawlins County (6) 19-25, 25-22, 25-22

12:30 PM Rawlins County (6) vs. Southern Coffey County (7) 25-14, 25-22

1:30 PM Sylvan-Lucas Unified (2) vs. South Central (3) 25-22, 21-25, 25-13

Saturday, October 28

Saturday Semi-final matches will begin @ 10:00 am.

Consolation & Championship Matches will begin 15 min. after last semi-final match has concluded.

Semifinals

10:00 AM

10:00 AM

3rd Place

Championship