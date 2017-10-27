1A D-I State Volleyball Tournament Results – Pool Play (10/27/17)

By
Derek Nester
-

Friday, October 27 — Pool I (Top Bracket)
Seed 1: Centralia, 38-1
Seed 8: Lebo, 21-13
Seed 4: Pretty Prairie, 32-4
Seed 5: Hanover, 29-10

Court A
Game Time Teams Scores
8:30 AM Pretty Prairie (4) vs. Hanover (5) – 25-22 14-25 25-7
9:30 AM Centralia (1) vs. Lebo (8) – 25-15 25-18
10:30 AM Pretty Prairie (4) vs. Lebo – (8) 25-18, 25-16
11:30 AM Centralia (1) vs. Hanover – (5) 25-18, 25-10
12:30 PM Hanover (5) vs. Lebo (8) – 25-18, 25-19
1:30 PM Centralia (1) vs. Pretty Prairie (4) 25-14, 25-21
Winner Highlighted in Bold

Friday, October 27 — Pool II (Bottom Bracket)
Seed 2: Sylvan Grove-Sylvan-Lucas Unified, 36-2
Seed 7: LeRoy-Southern Coffey County, 26-12
Seed 3: Coldwater-South Central, 36-3
Seed 6: Atwood-Rawlins County, 25-10

Court B
Game Time Teams Scores
8:30 AM South Central (3) vs. Rawlins County (6) 25-23, 25-18
9:30 AM Sylvan-Lucas Unified (2) vs. Southern Coffey Co. (7) 25-12, 25-23
10:30 AM South Central (3) vs. Southern Coffey County (7) 25-12, 25-14
11:30 AM Sylvan-Lucas Unified (2) vs. Rawlins County (6) 19-25, 25-22, 25-22
12:30 PM Rawlins County (6) vs. Southern Coffey County (7) 25-14, 25-22
1:30 PM Sylvan-Lucas Unified (2) vs. South Central (3) 25-22, 21-25, 25-13

Winner Highlighted in Bold

Saturday, October 28
Saturday Semi-final matches will begin @ 10:00 am.
Consolation & Championship Matches will begin 15 min. after last semi-final match has concluded.
Semifinals

10:00 AM

10:00 AM

3rd Place

Championship

SHARE
Previous articleKNDY Area High School Football Scores – 10/26/17
Next article3A State Volleyball Pool Play Results – 10/27/17
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communication. After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations. In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 70 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR